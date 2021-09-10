Patriots are mulling their options for Sunday’s practice squad promotions

A player can be elevated only twice over the course of the season.

As part of the NFL’s new rules implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, teams can temporarily promote two players to the active roster from the practice squad each week. The transactions must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the game.

How will the Patriots use their two practice squad elevations in the season opener Sunday?

For Week 1, the Patriots have multiple options.

One of their elevations certainly will be 35-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer as the backup quarterback in case anything happens to rookie Mac Jones, the only QB to make the 53-man roster.

As for the other? They could promote veteran kicker Nick Folk, last season’s starter who made 26 of his 28 field-goal attempts, including two game-winners, and 30 of his 33 point-after attempts. Rookie Quinn Nordin earned a spot on the 53-man roster, but Folk brings experience and consistency to an important position.

Asked about the possibility of elevating Folk, coach Bill Belichick seemed open to the idea.

“I think there’s a lot of merit to it,” Belichick said Friday. “That’s why he’s on the practice squad, and, as all the players are, with the two standard activations that teams are allowed to have, that’s a lot different than it was going back to ‘19 where it was a whole different set of rules.

“There’s certainly more flexibility, and I feel like right now we have two good kickers combined in our total roster, and, to me, that’s a good thing.”

The Patriots also could promote a wide receiver, as they will be without new addition Malcolm Perry and potentially Nelson Agholor. Perry (foot) was the lone player to miss Friday’s practice and be ruled out for Sunday, while Agholor (ankle) was limited in practice after not participating Thursday and is listed as questionable.

With N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, the Patriots are thin at wide receiver, especially if Agholor cannot play or is not 100 percent. The options off the practice squad are Kristian Wilkerson or seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon, with Wilkerson being the more likely candidate.

The Patriots could promote a defensive back, as they potentially will be without Jalen Mills. Like Agholor, Mills (ankle) was limited in practice after not participating Thursday and is listed as questionable. Both players seemed to be moving better during the short window the media were allowed to observe practice, a shorts-and-shells workout.

Practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross would have been a strong option to be elevated, but he remained in a red noncontact jersey for the third straight day. Myles Bryant, a member of the 53-man roster last season, is the other defensive back on the practice squad.

A good sign

Ahead of Jones’s first NFL start, left tackle Isaiah Wynn said the rookie is confident in his ability to lead the team. Said Wynn, “At one point in training camp, all 11 guys weren’t on the same page and he kind of just told everybody, ‘Just relax, take a breather, and let’s move on to the next play.’ Little stuff like that is really big coming in for a quarterback.” … Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) remained limited in practice and are considered questionable for Sunday … Belichick said Friday’s in-stadium session would be geared toward situational football to get ready for the Dolphins, a team the coach noted has made a lot of improvements over the last couple of years … Running back James White tuned into the Buccaneers-Cowboys game Thursday and heard the comparisons between him and his good friend Giovani Bernard, a pass-catching back who signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay this offseason. Said White, “We’re very similar players, very similar stature, and a lot of things I can do, he can do, too. So I’m sure he’ll have a lot of success down there.”

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.