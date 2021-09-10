Paul Pierce stats: How the new Hall of Famer measures up to the Celtics’ (and NBA’s) all-time greats

Pierce, 43, led the Celtics to the 2007-08 NBA championship along with Kevin Garnett, who is being inducted into the Hall Saturday as part of the 2020 class, and Ray Allen.

Celtics great Paul Pierce will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class Saturday in Springfield.

Pierce is among the most accomplished Celtics.

He holds the team record for 3-pointers with 1,823, nearly 900 more than Antoine Walker in second. He played the third-most games in a Celtics uniform, behind John Havlicek and Robert Parish. And he is second in points behind Havlicek.

Here’s a look at Pierce’s numbers with the Celtics and how they rank among the team’s all-time greats.

Pierce played 15 seasons in Boston before being traded to the Nets along with Garnett in June 2013 as part of a franchise rebuild. He spent one season in Brooklyn, starting 68 games, and then signed a two-year deal to join the Wizards. After opting out for the second year, he finished his career with the Clippers. In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Celtics and retired in green.

Among all NBA players, Pierce is ninth in career 3-pointers and 16th in scoring. He’s in the top 25 in a number of other categories:

Pierce was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in 1998 after spending three seasons at Kansas (he’s still the program’s 10th-leading scorer).

He was named to 10 All-Star teams — all with the Celtics — and named All-NBA four times.

Here’s a look at his career with the Celtics, with his career bests highlighted.

Pierce and the Celtics muddled through three losing seasons before making the playoffs during the 2001-02 season.

They made the playoffs each of the next three years, before suffering two losing seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

In the summer of 2007, the Celtics traded for Garnett and Allen. The Big Three led Boston right to an NBA title — its first since 1986 — and Pierce was named Finals MVP.

Paul Pierce celebrates winning the NBA Finals. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

The Celtics would return to the NBA Finals two seasons later, losing in seven games to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Paul Pierce’s top five scoring games

Paul Pierce had just one 50-point game, and it came against LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Lee, Matthew J./The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl

Feb. 13, 2006: 50 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds

Pierce recorded the only 50-point game of his career in a 113-109 double-overtime loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Dec. 1, 2001: 48 points, 12 rebounds

Pierce scored 46 of his 48 points in the second half, making 17 of 18 free throws, as the Celtics overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Nets, 115-108, in overtime.

Nov. 2, 2002: 46 points, 6 rebounds

Pierce drained a career-high 20 free throws en route to 46 points in a 117-107 win over the Knicks.

May 3, 2002: 46 points, 6 assists

In his first NBA playoff series, Pierce erupted for 46 points on eight 3-pointers and the Celtics closed out the 76ers with a 120-87 Game 5 win.

Jan. 24, 2003: 45 points, 10 rebounds

Playing without Antoine Walker, Pierce dropped 28 first-half points, nearly outsourcing the entire Nuggets team (29) in a 77-58 win.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.