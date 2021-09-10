Racing officials in Kentucky and New York putting squeeze on trainer Bob Baffert

Embattled horse trainer Bob Baffert got bad news Friday from two prominent corners of the horse racing world. Churchill Downs warned horse owners they were putting their Kentucky Derby dreams in jeopardy if Baffert continued as their trainer while he was still suspended as a result of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test after this year’s Derby. And the New York Racing Association, determined to have the final word on who is allowed to compete on its racetracks, charged Baffert with “conduct that is detrimental” to the sport and “potentially injurious” to both horses and riders — its second attempt to suspend him. The warning from Churchill Downs appeared to be aimed directly at Baffert and the horse owners who employ him. Horses earn their way into The Derby starting gate by competing in a series of prep races in which points are awarded for top finishes. These “Road to the Kentucky Derby” races will begin in earnest Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs and determine which horses earn one of 20 posts in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. “Points will not be awarded to any horse trained by any individual who is suspended from racing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby or any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer,” the racetrack said in a statement. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for the next two Kentucky Derby races after Medina Spirit, this year’s winner, failed a post-race drug test. In effect, the track is telling Baffert’s high-powered owners that if they want to be guaranteed a place in the race, they should change trainers.

In another sign of a precarious era of realignment in college sports, the Big 12 Conference announced invitations to Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston, and the University of Central Florida, with the schools able to join as soon as 2023. The Big 12 had been moving quickly to compensate for the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the stacked Southeastern Conference, which houses three of the top five football teams (with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 5 Texas A&M). In July, Texas and Oklahoma, two of the Big 12′s founding member schools, announced in a joint statement that they would not renew their existing TV deals beyond 2025, leaving the conference with little choice but to start searching for other candidates to fill the impending hole. Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati are currently in the American Athletic Conference, which will dwindle to nine schools after they leave.

Sun Belt ready to poach from hard-hit AAC

The American Athletic Conference, a league born from the fall of Big East football eight years ago, is in rebuilding mode again. This time, it could find some competition in the market from the Sun Belt when it starts courting new members. Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston, three of the AAC’s most successful schools in the revenue-generating sports of football and men’s basketball, announced they would be joining the Big 12. The schools said the moves will come by July 1, 2024, at the latest. Meanwhile, the Sun Belt Conference sent out signals it is open to adding to its 10-member football league. “We think the Sun Belt couldn’t be in a better position for this moment,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill told the AP. “As a league we’ve never been stronger. We certainly think that, particularly after these moves but even arguably before, we’ll be the best non-autonomy FBS conference in the country.”

BASKETBALL

Raptors approved to play home games in Canada

The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said . Toronto played last season in Tampa, Fla., because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Fans who attend games will be required to show proof of vaccination. The Raptors will open their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 — their first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than 19 months.

GOLF

Three tied for lead in St. Louis

Paul Goydos, Doug Barron, and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch, and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Goydos had six birdies and bogey in his morning round ... Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour.

MISCELLANY

Flames reach one-year agreements with Gudbranson and Stone

The Calgary Flames signed defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to one-year deals. Gunderson’s contract is worth $1.95 million and Stone signed for $700,000, the club said ... Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient ... Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had a 3.666-second pass at 335.57 mph.

