Red Sox’ Chris Sale tests positive for COVID-19, will not pitch Sunday vs. White Sox

CHICAGO — Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his start on Sunday against the White Sox, a team source told the Globe.

Sale is the 10th Red Sox player to test positive since Aug. 27 as the team’s outbreak continues. It’s possible righthander Nick Pivetta could come off the COVID-19 injured list to replace Sale.

Sale is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in five starts since returning to the majors on Aug. 14 after a two-year absence following Tommy John surgery. The Sox are 4-1 in his starts.