Red Sox’ Hunter Renfroe: ‘I’m not taking back what I said’

“MLB basically told us to stop the testing and just treat the symptoms,” Renfroe told WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” , “and we were like ‘No, we’re going to figure out what’s going on, and keep trying to keep this thing under control.’ “

During his appearance on WEEI Thursday, the right fielder claimed Major League Baseball told the Red Sox to stop following the league’s COVID-19 protocols after the team’s widespread outbreak.

Lou Merloni then asked Renfroe if the league told the Red Sox to stop testing.

“Yes,” Renfroe replied.

The league said Renfroe’s claim wasn’t true. He was asked to elaborate Friday before the Red Sox’ opener of a three-game set against the White Sox.

“I’m not taking back what I said. I can tell you that,” Renfroe said. “What I said was true. I’m not going to lie about anything.”

Under league rule, if a player is vaccinated, he doesn’t need to be tested as frequently as an unvaccinated player. But the Red Sox wanted to get a better understanding of who was carrying the virus because a number of players were enduring breakthrough cases.

The league did not object. In fact, the sides have been working closely together. The Red Sox said they want to take every opportunity to be as safe as possible. Amid the outbreak in Cleveland and Tampa Bay, manager Alex Cora said that when players went home to Boston, many of them — despite testing negative — stayed in hotels to keep their families safe.

“We wanted to take care of our families and it’s something the organization is very proactive,” Cora said. “We love the fact that we feel safe although it doesn’t look that way right with everything that is going on.”

The Red Sox aren’t at the 85 percent vaccination threshold and are still in the middle of this outbreak, with Chris Sale recently getting the coronavirus. He is the 10th Red Sox player to test positive since Aug. 27. Renfroe believes the outbreak could have been prevented had they not played one of the games in Cleveland.

“Everybody got kind of thrown under the bus with us having a COVID outbreak,” Renfroe said. “It could have been stopped if we could have possibly not played like one of the games in Cleveland and took a day and did the extra testing and kind of figured it out. When we played the Yankees and played Toronto they had outbreaks, we canceled the game and played a doubleheader.”

