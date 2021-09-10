Sure, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs won, but there’s plenty of room for improvement

“They’re going to finish and they’re going to win, but we can play better and not put ourselves in that situation,” coach Bruce Arians said.

Four turnovers, 11 penalties for 106 yards, and the fact they needed a field goal in the closing seconds to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 31-29, at Tampa showed the Bucs have a lot of work to do to revert to championship form.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t at their best in a season-opening victory. The defending Super Bowl champions will never apologize for winning.

“I think in tight ball games we have a ton of confidence. For me, just don’t put ourselves in that situation,” Arians added. “Let’s play better and have that 14-point lead we should have had instead. But the confidence is real. It’s earned.”

Advertisement

The 68-year-old Arians likes to say he learned a long time ago that “you don’t learn anything more from losing than you do from almost losing,” so he’s certainly not going to complain about being 1-0.

Neither is Brady, who led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of a regular-season game for the 49th time. Ryan Succop finished it with a 36-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

“Fortunately, we found a way to win. But as a team, we all know we have to get back to work and try to improve,” Brady said.

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance cleared to play

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made it through a week of practice with no setbacks to his injured right index finger and is cleared to play in the 49ers’ season opener at Detroit.

Lance suffered a small chip fracture in the index finger on his throwing hand in the exhibition finale Aug. 29. He missed about a week of practice before returning Wednesday. He was limited the past three days but has been able to throw and take snaps and has no injury designation for the game Sunday.

Advertisement

He is expected to be available if coach Kyle Shanahan opts to use him in a situational package to complement starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Lions will be without a key player with left tackle Taylor Decker ruled out for Sunday with a finger injury. Decker injured himself pass blocking in practice and will likely need surgery.

More kicking issues for Titans

The Titans once again are starting a season with kicking issues after adding Sam Ficken on the injury report with a right groin muscle problem.

Ficken was limited Friday. The Titans also signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad.

The Titans initially entered training camp with Tucker McCann and Blake Haubeil competing for the kicking job. They cut Haubeil and claimed Ficken off waivers from the Jets Aug. 1. McCann was kicking well when his right ankle was hit on a field goal in the preseason opener.

Ficken had been kicking so well coach Mike Vrabel said the kicker looked like his leg had gotten stronger. Now the Titans have to hope he’s available Sunday for the season opener, hosting Arizona.

A year ago, the Titans signed four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski Sept. 3 and had to promote Sam Sloman from the practice squad for the regular-season finale when Gostkowski was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sloman kicked the winning field goal off the right upright to clinch the AFC South title.

Advertisement

That’s after Tennessee used five kickers in 2019 when the Titans made only 8 of 18 field goals (44.4 percent).

Giants RB Saquon Barkley may play Sunday

Roughly a year after tearing his right ACL, indications are Saquon Barkley is going to play for the Giants in the season opener against the Broncos Sunday.

Coach Joe Judge said the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had a good week of practice, terming the workouts encouraging and promising. The second-year coach said the running back will need final approval from the team’s medical staff to play.

The Giants listed Barkley as questionable. He was limited in practice all week.

Cowboys RT La’el Collins suspended five games

Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.

Collins won’t be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas’s open week.

Washington WR Curtis Samuel on short-term IR

Washington is putting Curtis Samuel on short-term injured reserve because of a lingering groin injury, meaning the wide receiver will miss at least the first three games of the season.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Samuel’s upcoming absence. Samuel had been listed as “did not practice” on the mandatory injury report each of the previous two days, and it was looking increasingly unlikely he’d play this weekend in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Samuel missed all of training camp with the groin injury and stint on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.