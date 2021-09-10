Two ovations for returning Kris Bryant, one win for Giants over Cubs at Wrigley Field

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

The Giants, who entered 2½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.

Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs, 6-1, for their fifth straight win.

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 homers and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. After watching a pregame video tribute while standing in front of the Giants dugout, the 29-year-old strolled to home plate for handshakes and hugs with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and other team officials.

The Cubs presented Bryant with a 2016 World Series championship pennant and a replica No. 17 panel — his uniform number in Chicago — from Wrigley Field’s vintage center-field scoreboard. The crowd cheered again when he struck out to end the first inning; he went 0 for 3 with a walk, run, and struck out swinging twice.

Trevor Bauer’s leave extended, won’t pitch again in 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his paid administrative leave through the end of the World Series.

Bauer was placed on seven days paid leave July 2 under the MLB and players’ union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly, and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

The decision to extend the leave through the rest of the season had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks.

Bauer, 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers, will be paid his $28 million salary.

Bauer’s representatives issued a statement saying he had agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs “in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates.”

“He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him,” the statement said. “Again, by definition administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

Tampa’s Wander Franco extends streak, leaves game limping

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit. With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base streak is the second longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

Washington’s Nolin, manager Dave Martinez suspended over HBP

Major League Baseball suspended Washington starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games for intentionally hitting Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman. Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, initially planned to appeal the suspension before agreeing to start serving it Friday night.

Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman, then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.

The league suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh, with bench coach Tim Bogar to manage in his place.