Was there any doubt Tom Brady would lead the Buccaneers to the win? Of course not.

Was there any doubt how this game would end? Of course not.

▪ One minute, 24 seconds left on the clock. Bucs down by 1. The ball in Tom Brady’s hands on his own 25 yard line.

Brady, looking fresher than ever at 44 years old, zipped the Bucs down the field, thanks in part to two big passes to Rob Gronkowski for 26 yards. Brady perfectly milked the clock down to two seconds left. And kicker Ryan Succop finished it off with a 36-yard field goal.

The win was Brady’s 49th career fourth-quarter comeback (including postseason), and the 63rd time he led a game-winning drive. You simply can’t give Brady 1:24 left and expect to win.

▪ What a night for the Patriots — er, former Patriots, that is. Brady led the way with 379 yards and four touchdown passes. Two of them went to Rob Gronkowski, who had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. And Antonio Brown, he of the brief and controversial tenure in New England, had five catches for 121 yards, including a beautiful 47-yard touchdown catch late in the first half.

And when the game was on the line, who did Brady connect with? Gronkowski, of course, with two straight completions for 26 yards to bring the Bucs into scoring range.

It’s all sunshine and rainbows for the Patriots now, with Mac Jones providing hope for the future and a new set of weapons providing hope for the present. But it’s still hard watching the Bucs and not feel a tinge of nostalgia for Brady and Gronk, and wonder why they couldn’t finish their careers in Patriots uniforms.

▪ I guess Brady wasn’t too phased by the new jersey number rules, after all. Brady has been vocally critical of the new rules that allow defensive players to wear single-digit and other non-traditional numbers, calling it “really pointless” and lamenting that it’s going to make his preparation more difficult. But Brady was surgical on Thursday night, completing 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards and the four touchdown passes. Brady got away with a dangerous pass midway through the fourth quarter, but otherwise Brady was unflappable. Notably, he didn’t take a sack on 50 drop-backs.

▪ Brady improved to 35-1 in his career (including playoffs) when throwing at least four touchdowns. Brady didn’t have any four-TD games in 2019 for the Patriots, but had three last year and now has one in 2021.

Brady certainly wasn’t facing the Steel Curtain on Thursday — the Cowboys finished last year No. 28 in points allowed, and now are feeling out a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn. But all training camp long, Brady and his coaches have talked about how further ahead they are on offense compared to a year ago. They looked in mid-season form on Thursday.

▪ Brady’s passer rating (97.0) took a hit thanks to two interceptions in the first half, neither of which were his fault — a dropped screen pass by Leonard Fournette, and a Hail Mary at the end of the half. But Brady improved to 26-29 career (.472) when throwing at least two interceptions. For context, NFL teams have a .259 win percentage since the 1970 merger when throwing at least two interceptions. Kirk Cousins is 0-20 in his career.

▪ The Bucs were sloppy with ball security, losing two fumbles and having an interception go right through Fournette’s hands. And the Bucs committed 11 penalties for 106 yards. If Bucs coach Bruce Arians was worried about complacency, he has plenty of things to chew his team out over following that win.

▪ Gronkowski certainly looked like he got himself into shape during training camp. Last year it took him nearly half the season to adjust to the humidity and get his football legs back. But Gronk worked out with the Bucs all offseason, made his endurance a priority during training camp, and came out ready to roll in Week 1, catching two touchdowns and coming up big late in the fourth quarter.

Brady and Gronk have now connected for 100 touchdowns in their careers, second only behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114).

▪ The biggest revelation of the night was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, making his first appearance since suffering a brutal ankle injury last year in Week 5. Prescott, didn’t play in any of the preseason games because of a sore shoulder, but the Cowboys put the game in his hands on Thursday. He tied a career-high with 58 passes, completing 42 of them (72 percent) for 403 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Prescott still looked like he was laboring a bit and couldn’t fully push the ball downfield, but his rhythm and accuracy more than made up for it. Now in his sixth season, Prescott is just entering his prime and has the look of a top-five quarterback.

▪ The Bucs brought back everyone from a defense that finished top-10 in yards and points allowed last year. But defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has a lot of work ahead of him after Thursday’s opener. Prescott and the Cowboys held the ball for 34:27, carved up the Bucs for 443 yards and swiftly moved down the field for the winning field goal late in the game.

▪ NFL football in 2021: The teams combined for 28 hand-offs and 113 passing plays. You have to be able to throw from the pocket in today’s NFL, which explains why the Patriots chose Mac Jones over Cam Newton.

▪ Not exactly a banner night for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. He made a questionable decision at the end of the second quarter to attempt a 60-yard field goal with struggling kicker Greg Zuerlein, instead of punting away deep. Zuerlein of course missed the kick, giving Brady got one last chance to score with 15 seconds left in the half (he couldn’t capitalize). McCarthy also made a fraidy-cat decision in the third quarter to kick a 21-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, that decision cost the Cowboys about 5 percent of win probability.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.