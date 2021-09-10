Watch: Tom Brady gets ‘bready’ in bizarre Subway commercial

“Seductive, irresistible” and .... “bready?”
Former New England Patriots quarterback and known health nut Tom Brady stumped for Subway and its “Freshly Baked Fragrance” — bread — in an ad that aired Thursday during the NFL season opener.
Brady, dressed in a suit and shaded mysteriously in black and white, pulls a multigrain loaf from an oversized perfume bottle, encrusted with a “B” for “bready.”
He lifts the loaf to his face and inhales.
“Smells so good, you can almost taste it,” his voiceover booms.
A narrator is quick to point out: “But you don’t even eat bread.”
The extensive requirements of Brady’s TB12 diet indicate the Buccaneers quarterback rarely consumes bread. He occasionally indulges in pizza as a cheat meal, Men’s Health found. His personal chef told CBS Sports that white sugar, eggplants, MSG, and iodized salt are also off-limits.
The ad played during the Bucs’ win over the Cowboys.
Subway teased the release in a July 2021 commercial featuring tennis legend Serena Williams, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.
Curry asked, “Do you even eat bread?”
“Steph, it’s a commercial,” Brady replied.
Patriots’ general manager Bill Belichick took part in a Subway ad last year, too.
The internet, of course, had mixed reactions to the Brady-“bready” situation.
“I miss 5 minutes ago when I had not yet seen the Tom Brady Subway commercial,” @heathermonahan_ of Tampa tweeted.
I miss 5 minutes ago when I had not yet seen the Tom Brady Subway commercial pic.twitter.com/nQCCH1U4sf— Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) September 10, 2021
I just watched the Tom Brady Subway commercial. Is everyone else seeing what I’m seeing? pic.twitter.com/ueNZ3Ajj96— 617 Apparel (@617Apparel) September 10, 2021