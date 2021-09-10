With the season about to start, here are 10 key questions (and answers) about the Patriots

“We’re ready to ride with him,” Smith said of Mac Jones shortly after the rookie officially unseated Cam Newton to assume the hottest hot seat in New England sports.

The Patriots’ new tight end is bullish on the Patriots’ new quarterback.

“He’s earned it. He’s a great guy off the field, and I’m just ready to ride with him. He’s taken that role and he’s done a great job at it. That’s why he is where he is. He’s done everything he’s supposed to do.

“I’m excited for him. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and we’re just ready to ride.”

The ride begins Sunday with a late-afternoon date with the Dolphins, who also are starting a young Alabama alum at quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

Can Jones continue his meteoric rise and lead the Patriots back to the playoffs? It’s just one of many questions facing the local football club this fall. Here are 10 queries with a best-guess answer for each.

Q. Back to Question 1 above.

A. Yes. Jones has a skill set perfectly suited to the way Josh McDaniels likes to run his offense. Jones sees things quickly (and by “things” we mean the favorable matchup/open guy) and gets the ball out quick. He is sharp, prepares well (four seasons in Tuscaloosa is a nice foundation), has proven weapons around him, and will spread the ball around.

Q. Is there enough depth at receiver?

A. Not yet. This group is deeper than last season with the additions of Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, both of whom have shown flashes of brilliance in camp. Jakobi Meyers is poised to take another major step. The 4-5 spots remain unsettled.

If N’Keal Harry can build on his fine summer when he returns from his shoulder injury, that will be big — literally and figuratively. Someone from the group of Gunner Olszewski, Malcolm Perry, and Kristian Wilkerson needs to step up to round out this room.

Q. How good can this tight end duo be?

A. Really, really good. Injuries prevented Hunter Henry and Smith from being on the field together throughout most of the preseason. Both are healthy now, and observers can expect a healthy dose of 12-personnel packages to take advantage of the mismatches these guys can create with their size and athleticism.

Q. Can this running back group play smashmouth?

A. Absolutely. Health is always paramount in the NFL, particularly at running back, because those dudes often take multiple hits on every play. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are bigger backs who can attack holes and push piles. James White is a superb receiver and a sneaky-quick and elusive rusher. J.J. Taylor can flat-out bust a move. And don’t sleep on Brandon Bolden.

Question within a question: Will practice squad fullback Ben Mason make an impact at some point?

Q. Will this defense be elite?

A. Survey says: Yes. In fact, this could be one of the top pass-rushing attacks in franchise history.

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, and Christian Barmore will clog lanes and provide inside pressure. The outside pressure will come from everywhere and everyone; good luck to quarterbacks trying to figure it out in a snap, as this group will disguise its coverages masterfully.

Oh, and this linebacking corps? They’re scarier than the original boogiemen. The thought of Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and Josh Uche bearing down on quarterbacks and ball carriers should send shivers up the spine.

Q. How much will Stephon Gilmore be missed?

A. A ton. The cornerback is just two seasons removed from being the best defensive player in the league and was playing at a high level when he suffered his quadriceps injury late last season.

Gilmore is an eraser. He wipes out opponents’ top receivers week in and week out, and that is invaluable when it comes to game planning. His contract is an issue, but it’s an encouraging sign that Bill Belichick said this week he and Gilmore are “on the same page.”

Bill Belichick (left) and Stephon Gilmore must come to some reconciliation for the star cornerback to get back on the field. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Q. Who assumes the multiple roles formerly held by Ernie Adams?

A. It’s likely that several people will take on Adams’s varied tasks, with Matt Patricia at the head of the line. His official title is Senior Football Adviser, and he’ll be counted on to troubleshoot all areas of the football operations on and off the field.

Patricia often huddled with Belichick at the start of camp practices and has long been one of the head coach’s top confidants.

Q. Who will surprise on offense?

A. Bourne. He is a very polished route runner, and his ability to quickly get in and out of his breaks allows him to gain separation underneath. That will be invaluable in building Jones’s confidence.

Q. Who will surprise on defense?

A. Uche. He is one of two sophomores (Kyle Dugger) who look ready to make a huge step after missing out on an offseason program and a normal preseason as rookies. Uche was everywhere this summer, and he absolutely terrorized Daniel Jones and the Giants in the final week of camp.

Q. Is Quinn Nordin ready for prime time?

A. Yes. The rookie kicker has had some eye-opening moments during the preseason with his big leg. Aside from his erratic stretch in Philadelphia, he has been pretty consistent.

Kickers are a squirrelly bunch, and he’ll likely have a short leash. The Patriots have insurance policies in place with Nick Folk on the practice squad and Jake Bailey in a pinch.

Quinn Nordin showed his stuff in summer camp and preseason games. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

