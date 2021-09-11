81-year-old man is killed by hit-and-run driver in Falmouth when car drives onto sidewalk

An 81-year-old man was struck on the sidewalk and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Falmouth late Friday night, according to police.
The victim was walking with three other people when he was struck on Grand Avenue by a car that was driven onto the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Grand Avenue onto MenauhantRoad, according to police. The man’s three companions were not injured.
Officers responded to the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights at 11:35 a.m. The victim’s name has not been released.
Advertisement
Police said they believe the suspect was driving a red sedan that rides low to the ground. The car suffered heavy damage to the windshield, and possibly to the front end.
Falmouth Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and studying video footage from several area surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information or further video surveillance is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at (774) 255-4527.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.