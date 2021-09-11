81-year-old man is killed by hit-and-run driver in Falmouth when car drives onto sidewalk

An 81-year-old man was struck on the sidewalk and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Falmouth late Friday night, according to police.

The victim was walking with three other people when he was struck on Grand Avenue by a car that was driven onto the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Grand Avenue onto MenauhantRoad, according to police. The man’s three companions were not injured.