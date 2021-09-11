Army major walking along East Coast to raise funds, awareness for daughter’s rare genetic disorder

Brannigan, who is carrying all of his essentials in a 55-pound backpack, began his trek on Aug. 31 in Bar Harbor, Maine, and plans to finish in Jacksonville, N.C. He’s asking people to donate money for clinical trials on a gene therapy to treat Cornelia de Lange syndrome at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

English Army Major Chris Brannigan began an extraordinary journey last month, setting out on a 53-day, 1,200-mile barefoot walk along the East Coast. His goal is to raise money for clinical trials in an effort to help his 9-year-old daughter, Hasti, receive treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

On Saturday, he began the day in Hampton, N.H., and reached Topsfield by the afternoon. Brannigan expects to reach Boston Children’s Hospital Sunday evening.

“It’s been extremely hard,” he said during a telephone interview Saturday. “I’ve had driving rain and super hot days, where the road surface has been extremely hot, and everything in between. And I’m covering some really big distances ... about 24 to 26 miles every day — that’s tiring.”

Brannigan added, “A lot of the time, I’m alone with my thoughts or worrying about whether we can actually complete this project. But the people have been incredible.”

Brannigan said the arduous physical journey he’s undertaken is symbolic of the journey he and his wife, Hengameh, have undergone together in the wake of Hasti’s diagnosis in 2018.

“When we looked at that at first, it just looked like more than any human can take on, but we kept asking ourselves, ‘How far would you go for your child? How far would we go for Hasti?’ and we knew there was no limit,” Brannigan said.

Hasti Brannigan, 9, has a rare genetic disorder known as CDLS. Chris Brannigan

According to Cat Lutz, the senior director of The Jackson Laboratory Rare and Orphan Disease Center, CDLS is a developmental disorder caused by a mutation in a number of different genes. People affected by the disorder have a distinct look and are often unable to lead independent lives. Symptoms range from mild to severe depending on the particular mutation.

Brannigan and his wife are attempting to raise $3.5 million for clinical trials — an effort complicated by pandemic-era restrictions. Thus far, the Brannigans have raised more than $500,000 via a justgiving.com fund-raising page. Last year, Brannigan walked 700 miles — from Land’s End to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and raised more than £560,000, roughly $774,508, according to the BBC.

Lutz said Brannigan reached out to the lab looking to work with mouse models to try and develop a gene therapy for CDLS, a process she described as successful.

A large portion of the high cost of the clinical trial comes from manufacturing expenses, Lutz said.

Pre-clinical trials are too early in the process to determine whether the gene therapy will yield successful results in a phase one clinical trial, Lutz said.

“We’re not really at that stage yet,” she said. “There’s no guarantee that the work that we’re doing here is going to result in a clinical trial for CDLS, but I think what we are doing is we’re simply doing the research to investigate that possibility.”

Hasti’s health could begin to decline rapidly by the time she turns 12, Brannigan said.

“We’re really afraid because Hasti is almost 10, he said. “We’re really racing against time.”

Chris Brannigan read to his 9-year-old daughter, Hasti. Chris Brannigan

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.