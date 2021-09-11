Bird sightings from the Mass Aubudon Society

Cape Cod: The area continued to produce interesting birds from a variety of locations. Among the more notable reports were an American white pelican at Namskaket Marsh in Orleans, a buff-breasted sandpiper and a long-tailed jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, and two lark sparrows at the Provincetown Airport. Other notable reports featured a common gallinule, a golden-winged warbler, and a Connecticut warbler at South Monomoy, nine yellow-crowned night-herons at the Pogorelc Sanctuary in Barnstable, a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a blue grosbeak at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable.

Essex County: On the North Shore, a lark sparrow and an orchard oriole were sighted in the Wingaersheek Beach area of Gloucester, another lark sparrow in Rockport, two yellow-crowned night-herons at Rough Meadows Sanctuary in Rowley, a Lincoln’s sparrow in Middleton, and a black guillemot at Plum Island.

Hampden County: The Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow hosted a snowy egret, an American golden-plover, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a stilt sandpiper, a common gallinule, and a dickcissel.

Hampshire County: Sightings included two buff-breasted sandpipers at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a sanderling at the Holyoke Dam in Holyoke, a Connecticut warbler in Hadley, and two dickcissels and two blue grosbeaks in the East Meadows of Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: There were two American white pelicans in Edgartown, three yellow-crowned night-herons at Felix Neck Sanctuary, and a marbled godwit at Katama.

Middlesex County: The area produced Kentucky warblers in the Middlesex Fells in Medford and at Horn Pond in Woburn. At Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, there was a least bittern, a Connecticut warbler, and a clay-colored sparrow. At the Hayden Woods in Lexington, a golden-winged warbler was found.

Nantucket: The area hosted an American white pelican at Sesachacha Pond and a marbled godwit at the UMass Field Station on Polpis Road.

Norfolk County: Highlights included a brant in Dedham, two yellow-crowned night-herons, a piping plover, and a Connecticut warbler at Squantum, a two “Western” willets at Little Harbor in Cohasset, and a clay-colored sparrow in Canton.

Suffolk County: Observers spotted an American golden-plover at Winthrop Beach and another American golden-plover, a willet, and a long-billed dowitcher at Fisherman’s Park in Winthrop, four Caspian terns at Carson Beach, a lesser black-backed gull in Revere, an Eastern whip-poor-will at Belle Isle in East Boston, and a summer tanager at Franklin Park.

South of Boston: There was a horned grebe and a Caspian tern at Manomet, and another Caspian tern at Duxbury Beach. At North Dighton, two purple martins were sighted.

Western Mass.: Franklin County highlights were led by single red-necked grebes at Gate 35 at Quabbin Reservoir and the Turner’s Falls Power Canal, 20 ruby-throated hummingbirds in Deerfield, where 10 night-migrating Swainson’s thrushes were also heard, and an American golden-plover at the Orange Airport.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.