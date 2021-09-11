Cape man injured on skate boarding flown to Boston hospital

A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries in a skateboarding accident in Dennis Port late Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.
The man, whose age was not provided, was flown by helicopter to Boston Medical Center, fire Capt. Jeff Perry said.
His condition was not known Saturday night.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Old Wharf Road in the area of Oak Street, Perry said. The man was not wearing a helmet, he said.
He was taken by ambulance to the field at Ezra Baker Elementary school, where he was transferred to a medical helicopter, according to Perry.
No further information was available.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.