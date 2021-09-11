A cloudless, sparkling blue sky on 9/11 and the memory it conjures

Visible from space, a smoke plume rises from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. This photo was taken of metropolitan New York City (and other parts of New York as well as New Jersey) the morning of September 11, 2001.

The day dawned unusually mild for the second week of September. Hours later, as temperatures headed towards 80 degrees, throngs of workers and schoolchildren would be silently heading home, shocked at the day’s events.

There’s a lot to remember about this day 20 years ago, the planes, the buildings, the people, the unknowns. But, I would venture that anybody, weather fanatic or not, who remembers 9/11 and lived between Washington, D.C., and southern Maine can’t help but recount the cloudless, sparkling blue sky on Sept. 11th, 2001.

If you ask any weather enthusiast to talk about memorable weather events, they would mention a big blizzard, an unusual heatwave, a hurricane, a tornado or a deep cold snap. Truth is you’d be hard-pressed to find any of us remembering a particular sunny, clear day. After all there are hundreds of sunny, clear days that occur over the course of our careers. Yet, Sept. 11th’s events are bound together with that ethereal blue.

As a meteorologist there’s a certain power weather has to become part of my memory. I can tell you I was canoeing on the Belgrade lakes in Maine on Aug. 2nd, 1975, when it was 103 degrees and vividly recall staring out the window on Jan. 18th, 1979, when Portland, Maine, had its largest snowfall of 27.1 inches. There are all sorts of dates like that in my head. Other folks typically remember where they were during major news or life events: Pearl Harbor, JFK’s assassination, and the like. I remember weather.

Advertisement

The weather was warmer than average September 11th 2001. NOAA

About a third of this country doesn’t recall what happened 20 years ago, and Saturday’s gorgeous weather won’t conjure up the same memories as it will for older folks like me.

It was an easy Tuesday forecast 20 years ago. I left the WCVB studio after the morning show to take a break and get a little workout in. Minutes into my workout, standing next to elliptical machines, I would see the second plane fly into the South Tower with the flawless blue backdrop. I would never go on air again that day with the wall-to-wall coverage continuing from the networks.

Advertisement

I stayed in the studio for several more hours realizing how insignificant my sunny forecast had quickly become and yet the clear sky played a defining role. Low clouds and fog certainly wouldn’t have allowed the visibility the hijackers had that day or give us those images seared in our collective memory. Even the satellite photographs from that day are crystal clear.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. It’ll be in the 70s on Saturday and the lower 80s on Sunday. Most people will take advantage of the beautiful September weather. We all know it won’t last. I know several times this weekend I’m going to look up at that blue sky and remember. A blue sky like that always makes me remember.