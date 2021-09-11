Honoring ‘the soul of Salem State’ University names central campus for Nancy D. Harrington

Dozens of her friends, family, classmates, and colleagues turned out to celebrate the Nancy D. Harrington Campus, home to the university’s newest buildings, dormitories, and green space.

Today, with nearly 7,000 students enrolled in dozens of undergraduate and graduate programs , Salem State is one of Massachusetts’ largest state universities. On Friday, the university honored its stalwart leader by renaming its central campus for Harrington, who died in December at age 81.

SALEM - When Nancy D. Harrington graduated from Salem State College in 1960, the school had few buildings and mostly awarded teaching degrees. Thirty years later, when she became Salem State’s first woman president, Harrington dreamed of transforming the little college into a vibrant university.

“She was shy and quiet when we were students, but her passion for this place gave her inspiration to work so hard,” said Eileen Walsh, one of several of Harrington’s former classmates who attended the hour-long ceremony.

Harrington’s 17-year tenure as president led to the university’s present-day success, president John D. Keenan told a crowd gathered on the green lawn of Viking Hall.

“All of this,” Keenan said, gesturing to the sprawling campus, “goes back to the acquisition of this property in the ‘90s, made possible by president Harrington. She was an educator, a visionary, a trailblazer.”

Harrington led the effort to have the state acquire a former GTE lighting facility to develop the central campus. Walsh was surprised by the dramatic growth of her alma mater.

Brian J. Mulholland (left) nephew of the late President Nancy D. Harrington of Salem State University, left, and Neil J. Harrington, her cousin, spoke during Friday's renaming ceremony. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“I’m just kind of overwhelmed. I mean, I had no idea,” Walsh said, wiping away a tear. “When I went to school here, it was just one building up the street. And I’ve come back before to visit and see part of it, but I had no idea it was this big.”

Just before the ceremony began, light rain fell. But the droplets seemed to stop just as quickly, allowing the campus to shine in the sun.

“I know that the shower that passed through the clouds that were here, [Nancy] said ‘get out of here, it is my day,’” quipped Gwen Rosemond, a Salem State faculty member.

Harrington earned bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Salem State and a doctorate from Boston University. Along with being the first woman, Harrington was also the first alumnus and Salem native to serve as president.

“We must remember back in 1990, it was quite unusual for a woman to be given the top leadership spot in an institution like this,” said Robert Lutts, president of the university’s trustees.

Members of the Class of 1960 were given white roses in honor of their classmate, Nancy D. Harrington, during Friday's ceremony. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Harrington, who also served as a dean and vice president at the college, retired in 2007. “Simply put, she was and still is seen by so many as the soul of Salem State,” Lutts said.

Harrington’s nephew, Brian Mulholland, who graduated from Salem State in 1978, described his aunt as a dedicated leader, who helped to make education more accessible.

“She was a very, very serious woman,” Mulholland said. “And she was very serious about the things that were important to her, like public education, diversity, and breaking down various economic barriers that stood between these kids and a public education.”

Alex Slazar, who graduated in 2008, said she met Harrington one day in the campus dining hall. Slazar asked Harrington why she ate lunch there.

“ She said, ‘How can I be an effective leader, moving Salem State towards change, if I’m not aware of where I should be leading us?’” Slazar said.

“‘Just because there’s a president in front of my name, doesn’t make me any more important than anybody else. At the end of the day, we are all Salem State Vikings, aren’t we?’”

Each of Harrington’s former classmates in attendance received a white rose in her honor. A framed photograph of the campus was also gifted to Mulholland and Neil Harrington, a cousin.

“Nancy faced her share of doubters throughout her career, and overcame obstacles . . . that would have deflated a person of lesser character,” said Harrington, a former Salem mayor. “Our family is very proud of her. We’re so grateful to her alma mater for honoring her here today. She and the entire Harrington family will always be a part of Salem State.”