At Logan, memories of 9/11 attacks still linger

The attacks, along with hijacked planes that crashed in rural Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., killed nearly 3,000 people. On Saturday, the memorial provided solace for airline workers who stopped by to remember and read the names of their colleagues and passengers etched into glass panels.

The memorial honors the passengers and crews of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 that departed the airport on that clear day in 2001, headed for Los Angeles. But not long after takeoff, the planes were hijacked by terrorists who flew them into the World Trade Center in New York.

At Logan International Airport Saturday, the lingering memory of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago was most visible at a large glass cube tucked away from the terminals and the bustle of travelers.

A pilot sat at the far end of the memorial, staring out at the field of flags that had been planted for the anniversary. A flight attendant silently read the names of her fallen peers. Wiping away a tear, she placed a bouquet of flowers for the victims of United Flight 175 — she worked for United when the towers fell, she explained. One man began to sob as he read the words immortalized in the concrete walkway — “Remember this day.”

“It’s an emotional connection to how my life changed,” said Andrea Ciasullo, who began working at Delta Airlines as an engineer in 2002. “It’s a big deal for us, even if we didn’t lose one of our airplanes. In a way, we lost some of our own that day.”

Her friend Rebekah Michaels, who she was in Boston with to see a concert this weekend, was working in Delta’s finance department on the day of the attacks.

Michaels remembers the chaos that followed. A scrambled department meeting in the conference room. A race to figure out whose planes had gone down. Walking out of the airport, the familiar boom of the runway was absent.

Michaels lost an ROTC classmate in the attack on the Pentagon in Washington. Still, she said, she would fly back to New Orleans with Ciasullo on Saturday afternoon.

“Looking at what happened today 20 years later, it’s twofold,” said Michaels, sun reflecting off the memorial’s glass beside her. “Flying out today, it’s a little bit haunting, in a way. But in another way, it is empowering, because I’m standing here 20 years later.”

For a brief moment Saturday, Logan fell silent. A small crowd gathered in Terminal B as the Transportation Security Administration Honor Guard presented the American flag for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the exact minute that American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

The rush of travelers resumed about five minutes later, but memories of that frightening day still loomed.

“Today, you remember how painful it was for so many people,” said Ellen Clemence, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s hospital who was waiting outside of the American Airlines security checkpoint.

Leroy Buckley, 65, stopped taking flights for 10 years after the towers fell. The attack rendered him so anxious that he could not work up the nerve to visit his family in Jamaica, even when his doctor offered him sedatives to calm him.

“I never had a problem flying before, but after September 11, it’s not the same anymore,” said Buckley, who was flying Saturday to Jamaica to see his brother. “I was coming up the escalator and it really sank in, that I’m in this airport on 9/11.”

His only solace, he said, is airport security, which ramped up dramatically in the aftermath of the attacks.

“We realize, especially today, that Americans rely on us to safeguard our transportation systems,” said Daniel Velez, a spokesperson for the TSA.

Marianna Seaton, who was waiting for an American flight back home to Dallas, has a tradition that she repeats each time she gets on a plane. As she prepares to board, Seaton places her hand on the side of the plane and says a prayer for the safety of its passengers.

“It’s just a thing I do,” she said. “Today, I think it’s going to feel a lot more serious.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.