Lowell man dies in crash on I-93 in N.H., woman suffers serious injuries

A Lowell man was killed and a young woman is in a New Hampshire hospital with life-threatening injuries after their SUV veered off Interstate 93 and crashed into a wooded area in Thornton, N.H., on Saturday, officials said.

Richard Rosa, 56, was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, , New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. The passenger, 24-year-old Marianne Rosa, also of Lowell, suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., the statement said.

State Police responded to the crash at 12:52 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of I-93 in Thornton, a town just south of the White Mountain National Forest. Authorities believe the vehicle, a 1996 Ford Explorer, had a “malfunction to its rear tire,” which caused the SUV to go off the road and into the median, where it crashed into trees, the statement said.