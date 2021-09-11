Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Pelham, N.H.

A man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Pelham, N.H., Saturday afternoon, police said.
The man, who is in his 60s and from Pelham, had a possible head injury from the crash at Main and Bridge streets, said Pelham Police Corporal James Locke. No other vehicles were involved, he said.
Police received a report of the crash at 3:39 p.m., Locke said. The victim was flown to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Massachusetts, he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Boston Medflight has landed at Pine Valley Golf Course due to a serious motorcycle accident that occurred at Bridge & Main. Please avoid the area while the accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/eZeXhcy23e— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) September 11, 2021
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.