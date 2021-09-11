New England news in brief

A Catholic priest who formerly led parishes in Lowell and Marlborough has been barred from public ministry after an ecclesiastical panel found him guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the 1960s, the Archdiocese of Boston said Friday. In a statement, the archdiocese confirmed the resolution of the case involving Rev. Paul J. McLaughlin, the former pastor of St. Peter Parish in Lowell and Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough. The statement said McLaughlin, 91, had been “found guilty of child abuse and his sentence has been affirmed by the Vatican to live a life of Prayer and Penance.” In light of that sentence, the archdiocese said, McLaughlin, who currently lives in California, is barred from exercising any public ministry, including celebrating public Masses. In addition, the statement said, he “may not provide spiritual direction, may not wear clerical attire, and cannot function” as a cleric. “He is to live in contemplation of his sins and pray for all of those affected by his conduct,” the archdiocese said. McLaughlin was ordained in 1955 and placed on administrative leave in September 2001 following an allegation of abuse “reported to have occurred in the late 1960s with a minor,” the statement said. “Having been found guilty he is forbidden from all public ministry and from otherwise presenting himself as a priest. He is expected to dedicate his life to praying for victims and repenting of his past offenses.” McLaughlin couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.





PROVIDENCE

Ex-Navy officer sentenced to life for child sex abuse

A retired Navy officer from Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve life in prison for sexually abusing a child for years. Retired Lieutenant Commander Ronald Zenga was ordered to serve the rest of his natural life in federal prison on Friday by US District Judge John McConnell. Zenga tearfully apologized to the victim and others he’d hurt in court. His lawyer argued for leniency, saying he suffered from mental illness and was capable of rehabilitation. But the victim’s mother described Zenga as manipulative and incapable of remorse. Zenga, who had been stationed at the Naval War College in Newport, pleaded guilty to coercion and distributing and possessing child pornography last November. He’d previously pleaded not guilty to eight charges. Prosecutors say the abuse happened while he was actively serving and continued into his retirement from the Navy in 2017. (AP)

FALMOUTH

Elderly man killed in hit-and-run

An 81-year-old man was struck on the sidewalk and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday night, according to police. The victim was walking with three other people when he was struck on Grand Avenue by a car that was driven onto the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, the department said in a statement on Facebook. The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Grand Avenue onto Menauhant Road, according to police. The man’s three companions were not injured. Officers responded to the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights at 11:35 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released. Police said they believe the suspect was driving a red sedan that rides low to the ground. The car suffered heavy damage to the windshield, and possibly to the front end. Police and the Barnstable County sheriff’s office are investigating and studying video footage from several area security cameras. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 774-255-4527.

HYANNIS

JFK rocking chair displayed at museum

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum is showcasing a rocking chair from the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York favored by the late president. With its low seat and curved back, the chair provided comfort to help ease Kennedy’s chronic back pain from injuries suffered during World War II, according to the museum. The Massachusetts Democrat eventually purchased more than a dozen of them for the White House, Camp David, Hyannisport, and Palm Beach, and his preference for the seats prompted a resurgence in popularity of rocking chairs. The museum says Kennedy gifted the rocking chair to the Waldorf Astoria in 1962, in keeping with a tradition of presidents donating a keepsake as a remembrance of their stays in the hotel’s presidential suite. The chair will be on loan to the museum for the next two years while the New York property undergoes an extensive restoration. (AP)







