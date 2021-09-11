Twenty years later, Massachusetts commemorates those lost in 9/11 attacks

A few — thinking of fathers, uncles, and sisters lost — wiped away tears.

Teenagers and toddlers, honoring relatives they know only in photos, were among those gathered Saturday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. At 8:46 A.M., families, dignitaries and a sea of navy suits commemorated the minute American Airlines Flight 11 hit the World Trade Center North Tower with silence.

On a sunny morning reminiscent of Sept. 11, 2001, somber ceremonies across Massachusetts memorialized those who died in the violent attacks two decades ago.

Sonia Tita Puopolo remembered her mother, a Flight 11 passenger. At the podium, she joined others, including Governor Charlie Baker and Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, in reciting the names of 217 victims with Massachusetts ties.

Her portion ended with Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo. “My mother — my amazing mother,” Puopolo said.

One year after the Towers fell, workers at Ground Zero found a ring belonging to Puopolo’s mother in the 1.7 million pounds of rubble. Puopolo held up the shining gold and silver band outside the library.

The experience taught her that “miracles do happen,” she said. She walked away understanding the possibility of true healing, and how that lesson applies today.

“We can use 9/11 as a metaphor for our collective experience,” Puopolo said. “Given the unprecedented times in which we’re living with COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant, environmental catastrophes, and Afghanistan, the real question is, how do we move forward?”

Families watched the Environmental Police Color Guard lower the flag to half-staff outside the presidential library. Some looked out onto the harbor as the Boston Fire Department Acapella Quartet sang the national anthem and Massachusetts 9/11 Fund member Karin Charles read a poem.

“In the rising sun, and in its going down,” Charles said.

The crowd answered. “We remember them.”

Karin Charles looks to the sky during the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemoration services. Her husband Kennith Albert Zelman was killed on September 11, 2001. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A Plymouth resident, Diane Hunt, also read a page of victims’ names that included her son, William Christopher Hunt. He died on the 84th floor of the South Tower and left behind a 15-month-old daughter — now a senior at Auburn College.

She thinks of him whenever she finds a penny on the ground.

“20 years later, it doesn’t get any easier,” Hunt said.

Her family created a scholarship fund in William’s name to benefit students at his alma mater, Sacred Hearts High School. When the institution closed last year, Hunt awarded each member of the Class of 2020 $1,500.

The Sunday ceremony, she said, “was poignant and beautiful on a crisp blue day.” Afterward, Hunt intended to place a fresh penny at the Boston Public Garden 9/11 memorial.

“I’m giving a penny back to him,” she said.

Boston, MA 9/11/2021: Diane Hunt reads names of those killed, including her son William Christopher Hunt, outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Former Governor Jane Swift, who assumed office five months before the attack, commended the perseverance and generosity of those who lost loved ones on 9/11. Over the past 20 years, Massachusetts families created 54 honorary awards and scholarships, 16 memorials, 14 foundations, and six original music compositions, she said.

“You turned grief into giving, tragedy into transformation for people you will never meet,” Swift added.

Baker referred to the joy these two decades of life have gifted him. “When I think about 9/11, the first thing I think about is the time I’ve had with my family for the past 20 years,” he said. “On Sept. 11, 2001, almost 3,000 families lost that — all of it — in the space of a few hours.”

Miles away, similar acts of remembrance brought Americans together.

Two fire engines held up a flag at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The U.S.S. Constitution set off a 21-gun salute. Duxbury erected a new 9/11 memorial. And Logan Airport security fell silent at the time of the first crash, commemorating the flights that took off from Boston before making deadly detours. Services in Acton, Bridgewater, Cambridge, and more recalled the horror, too.

At the presidential library, the focus remained close to home.

Sonia Tita Puopolo displays her mother's wedding ring, found below the rubble at Ground Zero a year after the attack. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Officials presented the 2021 Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to Annette Szivos of Gardner who saved a man from drowning at Dunn State Park in June. With the help of another stranger, Szivos, 66, pulled the 6′2 military veteran from the water, despite her petite frame.

The award honors Sweeney, an Acton flight attendant on Flight 11, who contacted authorities with information on the five hijackers on board.

Attendees left the event on a never-ending road of emotion and grief. Puopolo said sometimes, the 9/11 attacks live in her past. “On the other hand, it feels like yesterday,” she added.

Hundreds of American and United Airlines employees gathered in the Library Plaza just hours later, exactly where the victims’ names had been read.

Martin Temple, an American Airlines flight attendant from Boston, said the processional walked from Boston College High in blue and red “Walk to Remember” shirts.

They were welcomed by a bagpipe tune and made speeches on arrival. Couples photographed themselves with flowered wreaths remembering Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 93.

Temple said 20 years earlier, he was scheduled to work an evening flight that never happened. Today, he honors the attendants in the hijacked planes, who “in a moment of crisis, were able to keep their calm and do what was needed,” Temple said. “I’m always thinking of the victims.”

The crowd made its way to a nearby dock and sang “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” in unison.

Overhead, planes flown out of Logan appeared in the sky. Only a few looked up.