Remembering the loss and trauma of Sept. 11

The Garden of Remembrance names only those who called Massachusetts home — just some of the 2,977 who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. And no memorial is big enough, no wall long enough to name the thousands more whose lives were altered forever — the survivors, the family members who would have to wake each day and carry on, the children who would grow up without a parent, including more than 100 children born after 9/11 whose fathers died on that day.

In a quiet corner of Boston’s Public Garden, a granite wall etched with 206 names only hints at the pain of loss, the stories unfinished, the lives cut short on that day 20 years ago — the day so many promised never to forget.

No buildings came down on Massachusetts soil, the air here was not filled with the dust and the smoke of destruction from the terrorist attacks. And yet the loss for many here was intensely personal. The two planes that would hit the World Trade Center towers in New York, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, left from Logan Airport. A memorial there honors the passengers and crews of those flights, but also the colleagues they left behind.

Indeed, dozens of memorials dot the Massachusetts landscape, blocks of granite and shards of metal from the remnants of the twin towers. But the loss also spurred countless living memorials. John Ogonowski, the pilot of American Flight 11, and a Dracut farmer, is remembered through a farmer-to-farmer program named in his honor by the US Agency for International Development. Scholarship funds and charities carry on in the names of those killed. Volunteer efforts attempt to turn a day of mourning into a day of service each year.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund continues its mission not just to support survivors but to make sure that “As the events of 9/11 grow more distant, we remind ourselves that there is a whole generation of young people who were either too young or not even born yet in 2001.” To that end, it has developed a curriculum for high school students.

Some 9/11 families have channeled their energy and their outrage into getting to the bottom of the unanswered questions, the “how” of this attack on American soil — how it was financed and by whom. Hundreds of 9/11 families told President Biden he would not be welcome at this year’s commemoration ceremonies if he did not declassify documents that, they believe, could link Saudi officials to the attack (15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi).

Last week, Biden signed an executive order asking the Justice Department to embark on a “declassification review” of documents related to the FBI’s 9/11 investigation. The order imposes new timetables for the release of that information over the next six months and asks the attorney general to “to err on the side of disclosure in cases where, as here, the events in question occurred two decades or longer ago.”

Twenty years is a long time to wait for answers — and for justice.

Just as it was a long time to wait for the end of a war originally intended to wipe out a training ground for terrorists. Yet the US exit from Afghanistan provided no sense of closure or relief, only more grief as the nation mourns 13 more US service members killed during that exodus. Nearly all of those military personnel were in their early 20s — too young even to remember the attack that led to the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan and the hunt for Osama bin Laden, originator of the 9/11 assault.

Today, one of the last casualties of that war, Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, will return home to Lawrence, her death a sad coda to a conflict that once united a nation in grief and in resolve — until it didn’t.

There was a time — during those days when the skies were eerily silent and much of real life was halted along with that air traffic — when fear of the next attack gripped a nation. For some, it galvanized a sense of patriotism and, for others, a sense of wanting to reach out to neighbors. And for yet others, it stoked fears of fellow Americans who looked different from them.

A new poll tells us that today, 46 percent of Americans believe the 9/11 attacks changed this nation for the worse, while only 33 percent believe it got better.

What 9/11 has always done is hold up a mirror to the nation that endured that trauma. Two decades later, that image is not so flattering. It is of a people divided.

But if the survivors of 9/11 have taught us anything, it is that even deep wounds can sometimes heal.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.