Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 goals in return to Manchester United

The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league’s medical protocols, the league said. Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which will receive three points in the league standings. The Spirit had a COVID-19 outbreak last week, with four players testing positive, forcing the team’s game against the Portland Thorns to be postponed.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to host Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 soccer victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday. There was a tap-in from Ronaldo in the first half and a low strike after the break to restore the lead after Javier Manquillo equalized. Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes , scored the third and Jesse Lingard completed United’s third win in four league games in stoppage time. The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United when he was sold by Juventus last month. The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff. Ronaldo won every major honor with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid. Meanwhile Juventus remained winless in Serie A without Ronaldo. The Bianconeri slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United, losing 2-1 at Napoli.

NFL

Eagles to give Mailata extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing left tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64 million extension, Mailata’s agents confirmed to ESPN. The deal, which runs through the 2025 season, could be worth up to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed, agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain told ESPN. A former Australian rugby player, Mailata had no prior football experience and could barely name an NFL team when he arrived at IMG Academy to train in January 2018 as part of NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, his athletic gifts were obvious, but he didn’t even know how to put on or take off a helmet at first, let alone grasp the complexities of a pro offense. He was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2018 draft. Mailata, 24, did not play his first two seasons in the NFL, but he showed marked improvement under the tutelage of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. He started 10 games last season as the Eagles’ offensive front was hit hard by injuries and proved himself well. He entered this summer in a competition for the starting left tackle spot with former first-round pick Andre Dillard, who was held back by multiple injuries. Mailata became the clear favorite to win the job as the weeks went on … Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the COVID-19 list, and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Mathieu tested positive on Sept. 1, even though he was fully vaccinated, and he needed to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be eligible to play. He was still in the protocol on Friday, but is now cleared to play Sunday… Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81.

Golf

Laporta leads BMW in England

Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under-par 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place on Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright … Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134.

Miscellany

Sea Dogs extend winning streak

The Portland Sea Dogs (62-45) won their sixth straight game in Double-A baseball, defeating the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (46-55) 7-5 at Hadlock Field. Ryan Fitzgerald belted his 12th home run of the year in the second inning to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead … Alex Palou earned the first pole of his IndyCar career and put himself in position to reclaim the championship lead Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou turned a top lap of 58.7701 seconds qualifying on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course built in 1960. The Spaniard had only been to the Portland track once before — the race was canceled last season during pandemic rescheduling — for a test session last month …Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on a miserable for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.