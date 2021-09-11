Danvers football in a good place after spoiling Tewksbury’s home debut

Danvers (1-0) and Tewksbury (0-1), two high-caliber programs that have met in the Division 3 North playoffs multiple times, both moved down to Division 4 this season under the new MIAA alignments, and their rivalry remains alive.

Falcons sophomore quarterback Travis Voisine connected with sophomore Owen Gasinowski for 167 yards and a touchdown to facilitate a 35-18 victory for the visitors in a nonleague showdown.

“It’s a privilege going against a team [Tewksbury] that’s been there and done it, the same way we’re trying to do it consistently, at a very high level,” Danvers coach Ryan Nolan said.

Advertisement

“I remember we came [to Tewksbury] way back with [former Danvers head coach] Shawn Theriault on a rainy day and didn’t think we could hang in there, and were scared of them. Now it’s to the point where we can play with them, and that’s no disrespect to them, but it’s great that we’ve stepped up to the challenge and we’re in the conversation.”

Max Gasinowski (left) and Travis Voisine celebrate a touchdown in Danvers's win. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Voisine and Gasinowski both impressed during four starts in the Fall II season last spring, and picked up where they left off by hooking up for a 50-yard gain and a 20-yard touchdown pass on the Falcons’ first possession.

Gasinowski, who also starred at outside linebacker, added receptions of 52 and 45 yards in the second half, and Voisine iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, Voisine found Gasinowski’s senior brother, Max, for a 49-yard touchdown reception to give Danvers a 14-6 lead, then senior Colin Kelter burst for an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter.

Alex Arbogast provided a 65-yard touchdown run for Tewksbury in the first half, and the Redmen pushed to within 3 points (21-18) in the third quarter when Arbogast added an 8-yard touchdown and senior quarterback Danny Fleming scored from 1 yard out to capitalize on a fumble recovery.

Advertisement

Alex Arbogast broke free for some big gains, but it wasn't enough for Tewksbury. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

But chunk pass plays for Danvers proved to be the difference in a hard-hitting affair. Gasinowski’s 52-yard gain set up an 11-yard touchdown run for Kelter to push the lead back to 28-18 heading into the fourth quarter.

“When people sell out to stop the run, they have to overcommit,” Nolan said. “And you’re going to get the matchups you want. And we were able to go over the top. The right plays were called and the kids put it on the money.”