Boston College runs past UMass, 45-28, for 11th straight win in series

AMHERST -- With true freshman Brady Olson throwing for three second-half touchdowns in his first career start, UMass hung with Boston College on Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, but the Eagles’ rushing attack proved too much to overcome in a 45-28 victory. It was BC’s 11th straight win against its intrastate rival, dating back to 1978.
Olson, who played for Milford and Bishop Feehan in high school, threw for 214 yards (189 in the second half), three touchdowns, and two interceptions while connecting with 10 different receivers. UMass finished with its highest point total against BC since 1972.
But BC, which lost starting QB Phil Jurkovec to injury on its opening possession, had an answer every time the Minutemen clawed close, totaling 254 yards on the ground. Redshirt sophomore Pat Garwo led the rushing attack with a career-high 164 yards. Senior Dennis Grosel finished 11-of-14 passing for 199 yards after replacing Jurkovec.
Advertisement
The Eagles, wearing “red bandana” uniforms honoring 9/11 hero Welles Crowther on the 20th anniversary of his death, were aided by two special teams scores: A 96-yard kickoff return by Travis Levy and a 41-yard scoop-and-score by Jaiden Woodbey, as well as an interception by Brandon Sebastian deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter.