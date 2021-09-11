Boston College runs past UMass, 45-28, for 11th straight win in series

AMHERST -- With true freshman Brady Olson throwing for three second-half touchdowns in his first career start, UMass hung with Boston College on Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, but the Eagles’ rushing attack proved too much to overcome in a 45-28 victory. It was BC’s 11th straight win against its intrastate rival, dating back to 1978.

Olson, who played for Milford and Bishop Feehan in high school, threw for 214 yards (189 in the second half), three touchdowns, and two interceptions while connecting with 10 different receivers. UMass finished with its highest point total against BC since 1972.