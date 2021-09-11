The five best and worst Patriots season openers in the Bill Belichick era

As New England begins its 22nd season with Bill Belichick at the helm, the Patriots are not immune to that sort of uncertainty. They’ve had their strong starts and their early missteps. Here are the five best and five worst openers the Patriots have had under Belichick.

The season opener is always a grand step into the unknown. You can be diligent in your work over the offseason, doing all the right things when it comes to team-building in hopes of crafting a competitive roster. But the truth of the matter is that you never really know how your roster will react until the ball is kicked off.

Best Patriots season openers

5. Sept. 8, 2005 vs. Raiders

An opener filled with star power, including Ozzy Osbourne performing live from inside a Patriots’ helmet at Gillette Stadium while the Patriots took the field in prime time to face Oakland. The Raiders were competitive throughout the first half, but New England took the lead for good just after halftime, eventually cruising to a 30-20 win. One of the things that still stands out about this game was the fact that the visiting owners’ box at Gillette Stadium was next to the press box — so near, in fact, that you could hear Al Davis cursing out new Oakland receiver Randy Moss for much of the second half.

4. Sept. 9, 2002 vs. Steelers

The Patriots were the first team in history to win a Super Bowl and move into a new stadium the next year. New England opened things up with a 30-14 win over their nemeses, a game that was never in doubt. Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots scored 17 points in the third quarter to pull away. Four different receivers had 40 or more yards receiving, including Deion Branch, who had six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

3. Sept. 14, 2009 vs. Bills

The Patriots celebrate after a crucial late fumble recovery in this Sept. 14, 2009 file photo. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

This game isn’t mentioned enough when you talk about classics from Brady, but it should be. In Brady’s first game back after sitting out the entire 2008 season, he was every bit the hero. The Patriots trailed the Bills 24-13 with three minutes to go in regulation, and it looked like Buffalo was going to pull the upset. But a pair of late-scoring drives — both of which ended with touchdown passes to Ben Watson, the second coming with 50 seconds left — gave New England the unlikely 25-24 win. Maybe the highlight of an otherwise blah season. (This game also merits a mention because the Patriots wore their throwback uniforms. Life is always better when Pat Patriot makes an appearance.)

2. Sept. 9, 2007 at Jets

On paper, the Patriots entered the 2007 season with an impressive collection of talent, but no one quite knew what they were capable of until the opener. That’s when Brady unleashed a passing game that featured Moss and Wes Welker, an electric combo that would help carry New England all season long. Against the Jets, Brady was razor-sharp — 22-for-28 for 297 yards and three touchdowns — while Moss had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown and Welker added six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Of course, it was also the game that jump-started the Spygate investigation and one of the most eventful years in NFL history.

1. Sept. 9, 2004 vs. Colts

The best regular-season Brady-Peyton Manning matchup of all-time. (With the Boston Pops and Elton John, among others, serving as a memorable opening act in prime time.) Manning and the Colts were every bit the equal of Brady and the Patriots almost all night, and it looked like Manning had put Indy in position for a game-tying field goal at the 18-yard line with less than a minute remaining.

But Willie McGinest sacked Manning, driving the Colts back and making a field-goal attempt dicey at best. Sure enough, Indy kicker Mike Vanderjagt, who made a money sign with his thumb and forefinger as he came on the field, was wide right on his 48-yard attempt, breaking a streak of 42 straight. The Patriots won, 27-24. “This is what NFL football is all about,” said John Madden on the ABC broadcast when the game wrapped up, and he wasn’t wrong.

Worst Patriots season openers

5. Sept. 3, 2000 vs. Buccaneers

Belichick’s first game as head coach of the Patriots certainly didn’t turn out like anyone hoped. The offense couldn’t get anything started — Drew Bledsoe was sacked six times and turned out to be the second-leading rusher on the team that afternoon. On defense, New England struggled to stop the run, as Tampa Bay finished with 140 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns on the way to a 21-16 win over the Patriots. In the end, it wasn’t an overly ugly loss (the Patriots were down just four at halftime), but a rewatch of the game shows an overmatched New England team against a talented Buccaneers squad that was building toward the Super Bowl a couple of seasons later.

4. Sept. 9, 2001 at Bengals

For all the great things the 2001 Patriots accomplished, their opener was one of their worst performances of the season. New England didn’t hold a lead the entire second half against a woeful Cincinnati team that captured a 23-17 win over the Patriots. Bledsoe was sacked four times and Antowain Smith managed just 33 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Corey Dillon rushed for 104 yards and Darnay Scott had five catches for 104 yards. Two reasons why the opener shouldn’t be used as a referendum on a team’s Super Bowl chances? The Bengals finished 6-10. The Patriots won the Super Bowl.

3. Sept. 7, 2017 vs. Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (right) rushed for 147 yards as the Chiefs beat the Patriots in 2017's home opener. Barry Chin

Big start to what the Patriots hoped was an opening act of a back-to-back season. Roger Goodell was in attendance. It was in prime time. The Patriots raised their Super Bowl LI banner, as all the good memories of that remarkable comeback victory permeated throughout Gillette. The game was a different story. Kansas City started fast against the Patriots and never let up, racing to a 42-27 win. Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns, Tyreek Hill seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt added 148 rushing yards win just 17 carries. A track meet of a ballgame that caught New England flatfooted. It remains the only game in the history of Gillette Stadium that the Patriots lost after leading at halftime.

2. Sept. 7, 2003 at Bills

There have been worse losses in the past 20-plus years, at least from a statistical standpoint, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a New England team as thoroughly dominated in a game like this one. Buoyed by former Patriots Bledsoe and Lawyer Milloy, Buffalo crushed the Patriots, 31-0, taking a 21-0 lead at halftime and never letting up. Brady threw four picks, barely broke 50 percent in his completion rate, and was running for his life all afternoon. It was an epic disaster for New England, as Belichick was lambasted for his decision to let Milloy go. (”They hate their coach.”) But like 2001, New England figured it out, and would go on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII. In a nice bit of symmetry, the Patriots would beat the Bills in the regular-season finale, 31-0.

1. Sept. 7, 2008 vs. Chiefs

It was a strange day in Foxborough, as the spirit of the end of the 2007 season was hanging in the air, one that was sparked (at least in part) by a banner the team unveiled celebrating the 16-0 regular-season record. (The banner, which felt like the sort of participation trophy that would be more suited to Indianapolis, was removed shortly after.) In the first quarter, Bernard Pollard went crashing into Brady’s leg, sending the quarterback to the locker room and leaving Gillette Stadium astoundingly quiet. The Patriots would go on to win, 17-10, with Matt Cassel going 13-for-18 for 152 yards and a touchdown in relief. But it was the start of a lost season for Brady, who didn’t return until the following season.

