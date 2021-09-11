Game 144: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and game notes

With Nick Pivetta and Chris Sale both on the COVID-related IL, Boston is turning to the minors to find starting arms, and Seabold - 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA for Triple-A Worcester - will get the call for Saturday evening.

The Red Sox continue a weekend series with the White Sox on Saturday, looking to rebound from Friday night’s loss with Connor Seabold set to make his major league debut.

Dylan Cease will throw for Chicago; the righthander allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings in Boston on April 17.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Sox remain atop the wild-card race after the Yankees lost to the Mets.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (80-63): TBA

Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (-, ERA)

WHITE SOX (81-60): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (11-7, 3.87 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cease: Bogaerts 3-3, Devers 0-1, Hernández 2-3, Iglesias 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Plawecki 0-2, Santana 0-3, Schwarber 3-5, Verdugo 0-2

White Sox vs. Seabold: Has not faced any White Sox batters

Stat of the day: Bobby Dalbec has posted a 1.195 OPS since July 31, second only to Bryce Harper (1.198).

Notes: Connor Seabold, a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017, was traded to the Red Sox last year as part of the deal that netted them Nick Pivetta, who could return from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday to start in place of Chris Sale ... Dylan Cease is three strikeouts shy of his first season with 200. He had a 4-0 stretch over six starts snapped when he allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings in a loss to the Kansas City Royals last time out. He fanned nine in the contest, falling one short of reaching double digits for the fourth time in seven outings ... Chicago holds an 11-game advantage in the AL Central ... The Red Sox maintain a one-game lead over the Yankees for the first wild-card spot after New York lost its seventh straight.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.