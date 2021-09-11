Here’s one fact about each new member of the Patriots

Mac Jones, quarterback — Jones comes from a family of athletes. His father, Gordon, played tennis at Florida State and Flager College, and he competed in a qualifying match for Wimbledon in 1978. Jones’s brother Will played soccer at Mercer University and his sister Sarah Jane played tennis at College of Charleston.

The Patriots underwent major roster changes this offseason. Here’s one fact about each new member of the current 53-man roster:

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back — Stevenson’s favorite running back, DeMarco Murray, ended up becoming his position coach at Oklahoma. Murray, a fellow former Sooner, joined the school’s coaching staff in 2020. “It’s crazy he’s my coach now,” Stevenson said at the time. (Bonus fact: Murray also coached Patriots running back J.J. Taylor for his senior season at Arizona.)

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver — Bourne is half Samoan and half African-American, ancestry he displays proudly via tattoos on his left arm. Following his senior season in high school, Bourne was selected to play in the Polynesian All-American Bowl, an all-star game for players of Polynesian descent.

Nelson Agholor, wide receiver — Agholor was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He moved to the United States when he was 5 years old after his mother, Caroline, entered the family into the State Department’s diversity immigrant visa program. The Agholors were among those randomly selected that year to receive permanent resident cards.

Hunter Henry, tight end — Henry and his wife, Parker, are expecting their first child. They found out the baby’s gender (boy) in June with a private reveal at Gillette Stadium.

Jonnu Smith, tight end — Smith enjoys playing basketball. During high school, he lived with his aunt and uncle in Florida, where his uncle, Mike, was a basketball coach.

Trent Brown, offensive tackle — Patriots fans should be familiar with Brown, who has returned for his second stint with the team. During camp, Brown sported a new tattoo on his left leg of Martin Luther King Jr. that he got at the end of May. Brown also have tattoos of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. He said he is dedicating the leg to civil rights leaders.

Ted Karras, center — Patriots fans also know Karras, who spent his first four seasons in New England before playing in Miami last season. Karras is a fan of the NBC sitcom “The Office” and even had a cameo in “The Office! A Musical Parody” in November 2019.

Yasir Durant, offensive tackle — Durant went undrafted out of Missouri in 2020, even though some teams and analysts projected he could go as early as the third round. “It will always be in the back of my head, just knowing that I didn’t get drafted,” Durant said after signing with Chiefs as a free agent in May 2020.

Defense

Christian Barmore, defensive tackle — After being drafted in the second round, Barmore shared the Patriots were his favorite team growing up. His favorite college team, he says, was Alabama, where he played two seasons. Said Barmore: “I loved dominance.”

Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle— Godchaux was born and raised in Louisiana, where he attended Plaquemine High School and then LSU. In 2017, the year Godchaux was drafted, his hometown proclaimed May 9 Davon Godchaux Day.

Henry Anderson, defensive end — Anderson and his wife, Saryn, are also expanding their family, joining Henry and the slew of Patriots expecting their first child. Saryn is due at the beginning of October.

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker — Van Noy, also in his second stint with the Patriots, was adopted as an infant. He has since founded the Van Noy Valor Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting adopted children as well as those in foster care.

Matt Judon, linebacker — Judon enjoys road biking. During camp in early August, he shared he had gone on 15- and 20-mile rides through the area.

Ronnie Perkins, linebacker — Perkins was the youngest of six growing up in St. Louis. His father, Ronald, was a youth football coach, and both of Perkins’s older brothers also played football. So, when it was finally Perkins’s turn to join in on the fun, he could not contain his excitement. Recalled Perkins: “I got in trouble for running around the house and scratching the whole house up in my football cleats because I was so excited to play.”

Harvey Langi, linebacker — Langi, another former Patriot returning, takes pride in his hairstyle: a mullet with dreadlocks. He calls it a “drullet.” While outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and center David Andrews are known for their mullets, Langi is the lone one to sport a drullet. “It’s something that could have been created, but I haven’t seen it,” he said in August. “The drullet for sure is top three, for sure.”

Jalen Mills, defensive back — Mills is also known as the Green Goblin, a nickname that stuck when he was with the Eagles because of his green-dyed hair. Mills plans to keep both the moniker and the hair color, though he made sure to check if that was OK with coach Bill Belichick.

Shaun Wade, cornerback — Wade was a decorated high school player, winning the Florida state championship in each of his four years at Trinity Christian Academy. He also was named the USA Today high school defensive player of the year in 2016.

Special teams

Quinn Nordin, kicker — Nordin was a highly recruited athlete, receiving not only 14 offers to play Division 1 football but also 13 to play Division 1 lacrosse. He picked Michigan after coach Jim Harbaugh slept over at his family’s home.

