It’s a record: Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader combine for MLB’s 9th no-hitter of 2021

Cleveland is the first team to be no-hit three times in the same year — all of them with starter Zach Plesac (10-5) on the mound.

Burnes (10-4) struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering Cleveland, which was no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time it was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat Cleveland, 3-0, on Saturday night.

The right-handed Burnes was in control from the start, striking out 11 of his first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 in order. After walking Myles Straw to start the seventh, the 26-year-old got through the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Lorenzo Cain on Owen Miller’s liner.

The Progressive Field crowd booed as Hader came on in the ninth. He overpowered Oscar Mercado, striking him out to start the inning. Then, first baseman Jace Peterson went into foul territory to making a lunging catch for the second out.

Hader ended the no-hitter by getting Straw to flail at a pitch in the dirt. The Brewers stormed the field to share hugs and high-fives with a signature victory in their runaway season; their magic number to clinch the Central fell to seven when St. Louis beat second-place Cincinnati, 6-4, later Saturday.

Juan Nieves pitched the Brewers’ previous no-hitter on April 15, 1987, at Baltimore.

Arizona rookie Tyler Gilbert had thrown the majors’ most recent no-hitter on Aug. 14, and the Chicago Cubs threw the only previous combined effort on June 24. The other no-hitters this season were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18), and the Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

The no-hitters by Miley and Rodón both came against the Indians, as did a seven-inning no-hitter by Tampa Bay on July 7 that didn’t officially count in the Major League Baseball record book.

George Springer saves Toronto with two-run blast in Baltimore

George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader at Baltimore.

After Orioles rookie closer Tyler Wells (2-2) allowed a double and walk in the seventh, which the Jays began down, 10-7, Gurriel had an RBI single and Jake Lamb had a sacrifice fly to pull Toronto to 10-9. Wells managed to get two straight popouts before Springer hit an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays in the opener.

Texas rally latest blow to fading Oakland’s wild-card chances

Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas past the Athletics, 8-6, on Saturday in Oakland, Calif.

Trailing, 6-2, after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).

Matt Olson, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha homered for the A’s. Oakland, which entered the day one game behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, has eight blown saves in the last 19 games. The A’s loss spoiled a strong start by Irvin, who had eight strikeouts in seven crisp innings.

Also Saturday, injured A’s ace Chris Bassitt threw 30 pitches in his return to the mound for the first time since getting hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive in mid-August.

“It was just more about getting him on a mound, getting comfortable throwing again,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Rays put Wander Franco on IL, but power past Detroit

Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues with four hitless innings of relief, and the Rays won in Detroit, 7-2, over the Tigers. Kevin Kiermaier doubled and tripled to help Tampa Bay end a two-game losing streak. Enns (1-0) struck out six, nine years after being drafted by the Yankees out of Central Michigan. Rays starter Chris Archer gave up one run on two hits before leaving after four innings with left hip discomfort. Before the game, the Rays placed Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list due to the hamstring he injured on Friday. Manager Kevin Cash said he hopes Franco, on a 39-game on-base streak, can return this season . . . Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered again to lead Philadelphia to a 6-1 win over Colorado, snapping a four-game skid that had dropped them 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East . . . Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left in the fourth inning of Chicago’s 15-4 loss to MLB-best San Francisco after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. The five-time Gold Glove winner will be under close observation for the next 24 hours, according to Cubs bench coach Andy Green, who has managed the team in place of David Ross. Ross is expected to rejoin the Cubs on Sunday; he’s been away from the team since Sept. 3 after testing positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Ross remained asymptomatic.

