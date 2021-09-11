King Philip football perseveres, holds off BC High for season-opening victory

Despite the fact King Philip had 17 players return to the team Friday after missing eight days of practice because of COVID-19 contact tracing, the Warriors had more than enough firepower to hold off a late surge from the Eagles. Junior running back Rudy Gately set the tone for King Philip’s in-your-face rushing attack, rumbling 115 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Warriors’ 35-22 victory over the Eagles.

WRENTHAM — The reoccurring sight of King Philip athletic trainers running onto the field to assist Warriors players suffering from cramps told the story of a KP football squad that was hardly ready for its season opener against No. 11 BC High.

“I’m just so proud of the overall effort because we’ve been battling,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “We had a lot of COVID things going on early — that’s why we had to push the game back from last night to tonight. You could tell they were tired and cramping, so overall I’m pleased with being able to overcome adversity.”

BC High rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 29-8 at the start of the frame. Senior quarterback Brennan Malone cut the visitors’ deficit to 29-16 with 8:30 remaining in the fourth after he ran for a 6-yard touchdown and then completed a successful pass to classmate Benjamin Evee on the ensuing 2-point try.

King Philip regained momentum on its next possession, however, when senior Crawford Cantave (7 carries, 51 yards) broke loose for a 42-yard TD run.

Evee hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Malone (18 of 28 passing, 216 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) with 2:55 left, but that was the last gasp for an Eagles squad in transition.

“We only had one scrimmage and that really hurt us a little bit,” said Eagles first-year coach Ed Mantie, a former four-year letterman for Boston University who took over BC High after head coaching stints at Westwood and Framingham.

“Being a new team with new systems and everything, I think getting a second scrimmage would’ve helped us prepare for the physicality the real season brings. But what I really liked was the way we battled — we won the second half and our guys kept believing and kept battling.”

Senior Jonathan Joseph added a 31-yard touchdown run for King Philip, which finished with 220 total yards on the ground. Senior kicker Matthew Kelley made all three extra points he attempted for the Warriors.