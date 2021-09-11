Less is more as Nate Eovaldi gains success with new throwing strategy

“If you think about it, you go out there for the game and you throw about 100 pitches for the game,” Eovaldi said prior to the Red Sox contest with the White Sox Saturday. “But you got all your warmup pitches, you got your throws before the game in the bullpen. You’re throwing close to 200 pitches on the night. When you come in without even 24 hours rest and play catch again, you kind of create bad habits — especially if your arm is sore and you can’t get good extension.”

CHICAGO — Nate Eovaldi understands the importance of rest and recovery after a start. After his second Tommy John surgery in 2016, Eovaldi adopted a new type of program while with the Rays. The righthander wouldn’t play catch a day after a start, something that’s typical for a starter. Instead, he would just go through his usual workout routine without even taking a peek at a baseball. Rays pitcher Chris Archer — who was a headline starter for the Rays at the time — lent Eovaldi some perspective on the idea.

As of Saturday, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was tied for the most starts in the American League (28), tossing 163 ⅔ innings to the tune of a 3.57 ERA.

The newfound program didn’t pay immediate dividends for Eovaldi. The injury bug found ways to disrupt his season, resulting in stints on the injured list. Heading into this season, Eovaldi hadn’t eclipsed 27 starts since 2015. As of Saturday, however, Eovaldi was tied for the most starts in the American League (28), tossing 163 ⅔ innings to the tune of a 3.57. His bWAR of 4.9 ranked eighth in the majors prior to Saturday. The throwing strategy, coupled with the Red Sox trainers and maturation, played a part in this.

“It definitely helps me to have been around a little bit with five different teams,” Eovaldi said. “And seeing each guy from each organization and the way they kind of do their craft. I’ve had to change the way I go about my business. This is the most I’ve kind of cut back on my open sessions where I haven’t been throwing as many pitches during my bullpens, making sure I’m fully ready.”

Essentially, less is more when it comes to Eovaldi’s success. Knowing his body and what needs to be done for it to reach its apex performance. In a season that has been marked by COVID yet again, Eovaldi has been the Sox’ best starter, steering a rotation that has lacked consistency. The Red Sox and their wild-card chase will fall partially on Eovaldi keeping pace with his quality outings. Before Saturday, there were four teams within at least one game of a wild-card spot, something Eovaldi said he enjoys.

“It’s fun, competitive,” Eovaldi said. “You’re out there watching the scoreboard seeing other teams. We just got to make sure we stay on that path.”

Santana tests positive

Danny Santana tested positive for COVID-19. He’s the 11th Sox player to test positive since Aug. 27. To fill Santana’s spot, Jack López was selected from Triple A Worcester … Matt Barnes and Martin Pérez will pitch in Worcester Sunday. Pérez threw a bullpen there Saturday. Manager Alex Cora said it’s likely that Barnes will need two outings while Pérez would need just one … J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup again Saturday as he continues to deal with back spasms … Christian Arroyo is still on the shelf as he continues to work his way back from COVID-19 and is going through certain tests … Nick Pivetta will start Sunday in the Sox’ series finale vs. the White Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.