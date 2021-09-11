Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Patriots excited to kick off a new season

After an opt-out year, the big linebacker with the penchant for making big plays can’t wait for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, when he’ll play his first meaningful game since 2019. Hightower doesn’t regret sitting out the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, as he was able to spend time with his family, including his newborn son (for the record, he became a proficient diaper changer), but his excitement to be back is obvious. He kept in touch with teammates last season — particularly the linebacking group — but now he’s back as the front seven’s point man.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots’ defense will feature multiple looks this season, but the man in the middle of it all has a very familiar face.

“It’s much different now, being back in the building, back in all the meetings, back on the practice fields,” Hightower said. “I’m definitely enjoying it a lot more than I did last year.”

About to embark on his ninth season in New England, Hightower, who said it “meant a lot” to be voted a captain by his peers, made it clear he is pumped up about the possibilities for this defense.

“I’m anxious. I’m excited … With all the work that we’ve put into it this year, [I’m] just kind of excited to go out there,” he said.

Hightower and New England’s revitalized defense face a big challenge in the opener against AFC East foe Miami, which runs a heavy run-pass option with Tua Tagovailoa running the show.

“Miami is a good team. It’s going to be a tough, physical game, obviously knowing [coach Brian Flores] and how they operate over there,’’ said Hightower. “I’m just looking forward to getting out there.”

RPO plays give the quarterback the option to stick the ball in a running back’s belly or deliver a pass if he sees a favorable matchup. It’s a misdirection scheme designed to keep defenders second guessing themselves. RPOs can be tough to run and even tougher to defend.

Tagovailoa’s quick feet and sleight of hand skills allow him to be adept at this style.

“You have to play your keys against an RPO system and somebody like Tua,” said new Patriots linebacker Matt Judon. “Against an offense like that, you just have to play what you see. From the center to the right side and from the center to the left side, you might see a whole different play.”

Judon pointed to Hightower’s keen recognition skills to being vital.

“He diagnoses plays instantly,” said Judon. “Some players need to take read steps, some players need to see here to here [initially]. By then, he’s already done it.”

Judon, who was exceptionally disruptive throughout the summer, had a basic explanation as for how he has so smoothly immersed himself in the New England defense after five seasons in Baltimore. It’s also a good philosophy to apply when defending RPOs.

“See ball, get ball,” he deadpanned.

The Patriots, who incorporated some RPOs into their offense last season, likely will shift to an attack that resembled what they ran prior to Cam Newton’s arrival.

Mac Jones has answered every challenge since succeeding Tagovailoa at the University of Alabama. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship while building a reputation as a smart leader with an accurate arm who finds the open man quickly and learns from his mistakes.

Jones has been set up for success as Bill Belichick has surrounded him with excellent assets: an excellent offensive line, a deep stable of running backs, a replenished receiving corps, and the top two tight ends on the free agent market.

Damien Harris is poised for a breakout year after being anointed the starting tailback. Rhamondre Stevenson made great strides (literally and figuratively) throughout the offseason and will provide depth. James White is a proven receiver and runner, and J.J. Taylor moves like a jackrabbit.

Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers are reliable receivers — the fourth and fifth spots on this depth chart are a work in progress.

Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) didn’t get to spend much time on the field together during camp as they tended to minor injuries, but both should be a full go for Sunday. Their presence should allow offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to employ the multiple 12-personnel packages that have been a staple in his attacks.

Both tight ends are well-rounded, with Henry more of a traditional in-line guy who can block opponents into submission and Smith more of a move tight end who can do spectacular things after the catch.

The strength of the Miami defense is the secondary, led by cornerbacks Xavien Howard (he’s elite), Byron Jones, and Justin Coleman. Old friends Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe are the safeties and they are savvy and rangy.

