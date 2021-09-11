No. 2 Catholic Memorial makes early statement with rout of Capital Prep

Division 2 has been put on notice: The Catholic Memorial football program is still a power, regardless of division.

“I think we got every kid to play, we all stayed healthy and we won, so I can’t complain,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said.

The Knights scored six touchdowns on their first 12 plays from scrimmage and racked up four first-half sacks, allowing Capital Prep four plays for positive yardage in the first half.

Junior JC Petrongolo immediately put to rest any concerns over his health after missing much of the Fall II season with a shoulder injury. He threw a pair of TD passes, including a 25-yard strike to Jaeden Skeete on the third play from scrimmage.

“It was great to be out there with my teammates, I think we showed well even though we didn’t get to play the whole game, but we just need to keep making sure that everyone is in sync going forward and keep going,” Petrongolo said.

CM seized control in the first quarter with stellar play on special teams and defense.

With Capital Prep back on its 2-yard line after the Knights applied pressure, a bad snap resulted in a safety for 9-0. Then senior Devon Marshall returned back-to-back punts 60 and 31 yards for a pair of scores. Skeete took a pick-6 22 yards as CM soared to a 30-0 spread. Then Kole Isinubi snared a 4-yard scoring pass from Petrongolo to close the first-quarter scoring.

“We didn’t get as many reps as we wanted with our first team, but no one got hurt and we just want to stay sharp,” DiBiaso said.

The nonleague tilt against Capital Prep is the first of three challenging matchups against out-of-league foes from Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“It’s a real hodgepodge of a schedule but we just want to stay healthy and keep getting better each week and get victories,” DiBiaso said.

The game included tributes to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, including a pregame speech paying tribute to Catholic Memorial alums Mark Bavis and John Cahill, who both died in the attacks.

The Knights also wore “Red Bandana” uniforms in honor of Welles Crowther, a Boston College graduate who saved at least 10 lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center, while preventing smoke inhalation by covering his mouth with his signature red bandana.

Bellingham 22, Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale 0 — Two passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Gavin Elder helped the Blackhawks offense ignite in the second half to pull ahead of the Chargers in a nonleague game. An interception from Dasha Domercant, 8 tackles from Connor Kelley, and 7 from Tyler Cantor helped keep the hosts scoreless.

North Reading 49, Northeast 20 — Junior quarterback Alex Carucci accumulated three first-half touchdowns, highlighted by a 60-yard bomb to Craig Rubino, leading to a nonleague win for the Hornets (1-0). Senior Ryan McCullough scored three touchdowns, returning a kickoff and a punt and reeling in a touchdown pass. Will Batten added second-half touchdown runs of 57 yards and 15 yards to cap the win.

Swampscott 29, Leicester 26 — Senior Cam O’Brien’s three-touchdown afternoon helped lead the Big Blue (1-0) past the Wolverines (0-1). O’Brien punched in a 2-yard rushing score, and found senior Xaviah Bascon on a 52-yard touchdown strike and junior Elijah Burns on a 34-yard scoring toss. The Big Blue defense notched three interceptions and added a fumble recovery in the winning effort.

Upper Cape 28, Bourne 0 — Markeno Glenn (130 yards, 2 TDs) and Keith Roderick (119 yards, 1 TD) headlined a backfield that racked up more than 350 yards for the host Rams (1-0). Colby McKinnon added another 78 yards and Davonte Green had 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Walpole 37, Framingham 24 — Junior quarterback Corey Kilroy threw for two scores and rushed for another in the Bay State Conference win for the Timberwolves (1-0). Senior wide receiver Tucker Hazell reeled in both of Kilroy’s touchdown passes, one from 10 yards and the other from 16 yards.

Watertown 22, Worcester South 16 — Johnny Cacace tossed touchdown passes of 18 and 82 yards to lift the host Raiders (1-0) to victory.