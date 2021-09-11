Patriots elevate Brian Hoyer and Nick Folk from practice squad for Sunday’s opener

Hoyer will back up rookie Mac Jones, who will make his NFL debut. Folk will provide insurance for rookie Quinn Nordin, who is known for his leg strength but still struggles with consistency.

The Patriots on Saturday afternoon elevated quarterback Brian Hoyer and kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The team also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster. The Patriots had claimed Perry, a former quarterback at Navy, off waivers last week. He did not practice Friday because of a foot injury.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, activated starting left tackle Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to the team, Jackson will travel separately from the team to Massachusetts. He is listed as questionable for the game after missing practice this past week.

