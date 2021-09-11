Polish javelin silver medalist proves she has a big heart

In that stretch of slightly more than 30 days, we’ve watched the stumbling Red Sox nearly fall off the face of the earth, Cam Newton get launched into space, rookie Mac Jones be installed as the Patriots’ No. 1 quarterback, Tristan Thompson get dealt by the Celtics, who days later ponied up $77 million for another four seasons of Marcus Smart.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed for a year because of the pandemic, wrapped up a little more than a month ago (Aug. 8). For those of us who hold Boston as the hub of the sports universe, that now feels more dated than a Subway Sam Silverman press release announcing Rocky Marciano’s upcoming title bout on Causeway Street.

Oh, and Bruins rookies open training camp Wednesday, in case you missed the whisper of winter’s chill over in Brighton.

Technically, the Thompson deal to Sacramento was finalized Aug. 7, just as the Olympic flame was about to be extinguished. But you get the point. We always have plenty around here to capture our attention, fast-forward our focus and sense of time. We are a city, thankfully, blessed with our own perpetual five rings of sports entertainment.

Nonetheless, it’s worth backing up to a delightful Olympic footnote, one that played out in the days soon after the women’s javelin competition Aug. 6, one that easily could have escaped the attention of even the most ardent Olympifile.

Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk, with a toss of nearly 212 feet, captured the silver medal, second to China’s Shiying Liu. Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber took bronze. It was the first Olympic medal for Andrejczyk, 25, whose best toss in 2016 landed all of three-quarters of an inch short of a medal at the Rio Games.

In the years since Rio, Andrejczyk underwent shoulder surgery, which sidelined her from 2017 competition, and she arrived in Tokyo following treatment more recently for osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Her medical odyssey and her medal made for a good story in the moment, but not one that made much noise at Olympus.

Frankly, those are the kinds of stories that funnel that way to the Games every two years from all corners of the world. Not to make light of injury or cancer or perseverance, but it was after leaving Tokyo that Andrejczyk’s story turned remarkable.

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk fired her javelin nearly 212 feet for Olympic silver, then put her precious honor to good use. Christian Petersen/Getty

Just days after returning home to Suwalki, tucked in the northeast corner of Poland adjacent to Lithuania and Belarus, Andrejczyk came across a fund-raising page for an 8-month-old Polish boy, Miloszek Malysa.

Born with a congenital heart defect, per published reports, the infant needed $383,000 (US funds), the sum required to undergo life-saving surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif.

Only days after her greatest athletic achievement, Andrejczyk put her prized medal up for auction to aid the fund-raising. Per reports, she did not know the child, nor did she know the boy’s parents.

What she knew, by way of her recent injury and illness, was what it meant to stay in the game, to see the next day, then be able to hope for another tomorrow. Without surgery, tiny Miloszek had little chance of that.

The Malysas already had raised nearly half the necessary amount for Milo, a portion of that money donated from the family of another ailing Polish boy, Kubus, who died before the funds could be used for his medical needs.

With Andrejczyk’s medal tossed into the effort, bids rolled in, accompanying donations grew the pot, and finally it was Zabka Polska, a national chain of convenience stores, that submitted the highest/winning bid of $125,000 for her medal.

By the night of the Aug. 16, a mere 10 days after Andrejczyk’s shining moment in Tokyo, her kind, selfless gesture had helped top the till. When the campaign closed Aug. 27, in fact, the pot was overfunded by 6 percent, to approximately $406,000, all of it to cover the trip to California and the surgery in faraway California.

Fair trade, thought Andrejczyk, her medal for a healed heart. Not something that would have come up in idle chatter at the athletes village back in Tokyo.

“It’s with the greatest pleasure that I give to you, Zabka, my medal,” she posted on her Facebook page Aug. 16, “which for me is a symbol of struggle, faith, and pursuit of dreams despite the many challenges. I hope for you it will be a symbol of the life for which we fought for together.”

In the three-plus weeks that have followed, there have been no published reports as to Milo’s condition or whether the surgery has taken place. The Globe’s attempts late in the week to connect with a spokesperson at the Stanford medical facility failed.

In the end, just to make story even better, Zabka was pleased to tell Andrejczyk she should keep her medal. The company returned her simple act of kindness with one if its own. Milo would get his surgery, Andrejczyk her silver.

“Miss Maria . . . ” the company stated in a release that would have brought a smile from Subway Sam, “ . . . showed how great she is.”

