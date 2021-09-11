Q&A: Xaverian’s Joey Lenane hopes to make the most of his senior season

Carrying the distinction of being the No. 1 golfer for the defending Catholic Conference champion might be a daunting responsibility for some teens, but Xaverian standout Joey Lenane doesn’t see it that way.

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, Xaverian senior Joey Lenane prepped for the high school season with a win in the Tarlow Invitational at Thorny Lea GC.

What is different entering your senior season?

It definitely has a little bit of a different feel knowing that this is my last run of varsity golf in high school. It’s pretty much the same, but it’s just knowing that the matches are coming to an end. Every time you play it’s one less match you have left — that’s all — but when I’m out on the course, it still feels the same as it always does.

How is this year’s Xaverian team shaping up?

Obviously, we lost a couple guys from last year, but it seems like over the summer the new kids we had coming in really improved from JV last year. And then the guys that were already on the team last year and the couple years before, it seems like everyone has gotten at least a little better.

How disappointing was it to not have the state tournament last fall?

We were bummed out when we heard we weren’t going to have a tournament and we kind of treated the conference tournament as a mini state tournament because all of the Catholic Conference teams are usually the top six or seven teams for placement at states.

The only team that was really missing was Lincoln-Sudbury — they’re the best public school around for golf . . . It was fun, but I was still disappointed I didn’t get to play for the actual state championship.

What’s it like going through the Catholic Conference schedule?

If you look at all of the rosters, the top three kids on each team all play tournaments outside of high school and they are all pretty solid players, so all of the teams have good amount depth.

What have those [tournaments outside if high school] done for your development and confidence?

I feel like it’s easier to play under pressure because you feel like you’re playing for something. I actually enjoy playing in more pressure-packed situations than I do in a relaxed setting, but that’s just me personally.

What were the highlights from your summer golf schedule?

I played in the US Junior Amateur at Pinehurst, then the Mass. Jr. . . . In my last eight or nine tournaments, I’ve had at least one round under par, so I’ve been playing some golf lately — since about July. A week ago, I won the Tarlow Invitational at Thorny Lea. I shot 68-66 to finish 6 under par. All of the Mass Golf guys and the amateurs were there, like Matt Parziale, Herbie Aikens and Kyle Tibbetts. That was a good win and a good way to wrap up the summer and head into the fall season.

How did you enjoy playing in the US Junior Amateur?

The first tee was one of the only times I can really remember being nervous on a golf course. I was just thinking, “Swing as hard as you can and try to make contact” and I hit a pretty good drive right down the middle of the fairway. But it was a little nerve-wracking on the first hole because there was a good amount of people. There were probably 75 or 100 people just standing around watching, so there was a little bit of a crowd. It was a really cool experience. Once I hit that tee shot I was fine, I didn’t feel much pressure after that.

You’ve been a member of the Xaverian varsity since eighth grade. What areas of your game do you feel like you’ve taken the biggest strides?

I feel like I’ve become a better iron player and mentally I’ve developed a lot. There’s a lot of growth between eighth grade and senior year, how you act and stuff. I’ve definitely become more mature and then obviously physically, getting bigger and hitting the ball farther, but iron play and my short game have been the big things for me.

Tee shots

How challenging is the Catholic Conference?

“I think a lot of coaches would claim their league is really good, but we have the best league in the state,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “I considered the [Catholic Conference Showdown] tournament we played in last year to have four of the best six teams in the state last year.”

Lambert, BC High coach Chris Hayes and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) coach Sean Noonan all understand what it is like to navigate the rigorous schedule. Brian Jasiak is getting his first taste as the first-year coach at St. John’s Prep.

Jasiak isn’t entirely green, however — he graduated from SJP in 2007 and has spent the past eight years with the program, serving as a varsity assistant for four years before leading the Eagles’ junior varsity program the past four.

“Sometimes I’ll get this question: Who’s the toughest opponent you have in the conference?” Jasiak said. “They are all tough — everyone is. Everyone can win any given match, so we don’t look at any one program differently, we respect everybody. We treat everybody the same.”

Hayes said the conference slate gives teams an advantage in the tournament.

“If we come out of our conference schedule into the state tournament, we feel really good because our conference is always the top teams, so we’re ready for it,” he said. “But we have to do well in the conference to make the tournament.”