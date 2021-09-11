No oomph in Red Sox’ game as they fall to White Sox in opener of three-game series

The Red Sox’ important road trip began Friday with their White Sox matchup but with the important reminder that COVID-19 is still their foe, too. Xander Bogaerts made his way back from the COVID-related injured list Friday, but Chris Sale was then placed on it, marking the 10th Red Sox player to test positive since Aug. 27.

CHICAGO — In a game that was heavily lopsided in the White Sox’ favor, it suddenly turned into a contest following the seventh inning. With the Sox trailing, 4-3, in the ninth Christian Vázquez reached base on an infield single to begin the inning. Yet White Sox closer Liam Hendriks shut the door, recording the following three outs, resulting in a 4-3 Red Sox loss.

“We kept battling,’' manager Alex Cora said. “That’s a good baseball game right there. Overall, it was a good fought game against a good team and we had a chance throughout the night.”

Perspective amid the outbreak is what manager Alex Cora tries to hold on to.

“We got the first wild-card spot. So that’s pretty cool,” Cora said before the series opener Friday.

That remained true — for Friday evening, at least — despite the Red Sox’ loss to the White Sox. The Red Sox remain in sole control of the first wild-card spot in the American League by a game following the Yankees’ loss to the Mets.

The Red Sox came out with little oomph and chilled bats Friday evening against Carlos Ródon. The Sox managed just three hits off Ródon in his five innings of work. Ródon carved his way to seven strikeouts in that span. In the third, the Red Sox couldn’t manufacture their first run of the game following a Vázquez single. Vázquez advanced to second on a Ródon wild pitch then took third after the attempt to nab him at second sailed into the outfield. With no outs in the frame Vázquez was stranded at third with Ródon recording three straight strikeouts, including Kiké Hernandez’s, to end the inning.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck navigated his way through the first two innings without allowing a baserunner. It wasn’t until the third that Houck began to sputter. He allowed a walk to Cesar Hernandez and then Yoan Moncada tacked on the first White Sox hit. That brought Jose Abreu to the plate, whose screaming liner cleared the left field wall, giving the White Sox a 3-0 lead.

“Obviously not my best,’' Houck said. “But the world is still revolving. I’m more upset that I didn’t pitch to my strengths. It’s part of the game. We’re all human. Come back tomorrow, learn from it and do it again.”

About his pitch to Abreu, Houck said, “Bury it. Slider down and away. He just put good wood on it.”

Luis Robert’s single through the right side in the fourth stretched the Sox’ deficit, 4-0, and ultimately ended Houck’s night at 3 ⅔ innings pitched.

Bobby Dalbec gave the Sox some life, however, in the fifth after he belted his 21st homer of the season. Dalbec assisted the Red Sox in the seventh, too, when what looked like a bloop single to right field snuck under the glove of White Sox right fielder Brian Goodwin for a triple. Dalbec would score. Later on that inning, Alex Verdugo, who came into the game to pinch hit, struck an RBI single to left, making it a 4-3 game.

