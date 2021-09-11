Revolution prove to be too powerful for NYC FC

NYC FC (10-8-4, 34 points) controlled possession the first half, but things changed as Carles Gil, Adam Buksa, and Buchanan entered in the second half.

The Revolution (17-4-4, 55 points) capitalized on a second-half numerical advantage, Tajon Buchanan converting the deciding goal in the 65th minute.

FOXBOROUGH — A duel between the MLS’s top-scoring teams figured to produce fireworks and spectacular finishing, as well some exemplary technical midfield play. The Revolution’s 2-1 win over New York City FC showed off some of the league’s best qualities, both teams emphasizing attacking play before a crowd of 19,481 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Santiago Rodriguez opened the scoring, volleying a scoop from Valentin Castellanos past Matt Turner in the 11th minute, finishing a counterattack after a Revolution corner kick. Rodriguez appeared to sustain a leg injury and was replaced by Andres Jasson five minutes later.

Emmanuel Boateng equalized (21st minute), one-timing a low shot from just inside the penalty area off an Edward Kizza layoff, for his second goal of the season. Teal Bunbury set up the score, controlling a long ball on the right wing, getting past Maxime Chanot for a low cross.

NYC took control of the midfield and nearly broke the deadlock, a shot cleared off the line by Henry Kessler (37th). A Revolution counter produced a Tommy McNamara attempt off the left post off a Brandon Bye cross (39th).

Gil immediately helped change the dynamic after halftime. Within seconds of the second-half kickoff, Gil went 1-on-2 with Jasson and Keaton Parks, who was cautioned after Gil put the ball between Jasson’s legs. Gil combined with McNamara, leading to a second caution and red card for defender Alfredo Morales (54th).

The Revolution, who play host to the Columbus Crew next Saturday, added Buchanan and Buksa in the 61st minute and, four minutes later, Buchanan broke the deadlock.

Gil took a long ball from Andrew Farrell, faked James Sands, then found Buchanan for a one-timer from the top of the penalty area for his seventh goal of the season.

The Revolution nearly added to the advantage, a Buchanan tap cleared off the line (89th), Buksa shooting wide on a breakaway in stoppage time.

