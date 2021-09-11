Texas rally latest blow to fading Oakland’s wild-card chances

It’s the sixth time in 76 games this season that the Rangers have come back to win after trailing going into the eighth.

Trailing, 6-2, after being held down by starter Cole Irvin , the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).

Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas past the Athletics, 8-6, on Saturday in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Olson, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha homered for the A’s. Oakland, which entered the day one game behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, has eight blown saves in the last 19 games. The A’s loss spoiled a strong start by Irvin, who had eight strikeouts in seven crisp innings.

Texas hadn’t done much before the eighth. Nick Solak had an RBI double and scored on Yozo’s single in the fourth, but the Rangers stranded two on in the second and had only one batter reach base from the fifth through the seventh.

Advertisement

Injured A’s ace Chris Bassitt threw 30 pitches in his return to the mound for the first time since getting hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive in mid-August.

“It was just more about getting him on a mound, getting comfortable throwing again,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Obviously we’ve got to make sure everything’s healed in there and the doctors have to clear him, but after that, with him it’s going to be all systems go.”

MLB-best Giants stay hot by pounding Cubs in Chicago

Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each hit three-run homers, and San Francisco crushed the Cubs, 15-4, in Chicago for its sixth straight win. La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs, and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50.

Advertisement

The Giants entered 2½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eighth win in nine.

Belt went deep and doubled for the second straight day. The 33-year-old first baseman has 23 homers, with 12 in his last 28 games, and 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

Manager David Ross is expected to rejoin the Cubs on Sunday. He’s been away from the team since Sept. 3 after testing positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Ross remained asymptomatic.

Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward left the loss in the fourth inning after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. The five-time Gold Glove winner will be under close observation for the next 24 hours, according to Cubs bench coach Andy Green.

Seattle keeps creeping closer in American League wild-card chase

Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and Seattle beat Arizona, 5-4, on Friday night for its eighth win in 11 games. The Mariners pulled within one game of New York for the second spot in the logjammed AL wild-card standings. Murphy’s fifth career multihomer game was the catalyst on a night a couple of defensive mistakes handed Arizona three runs. Both homers came off starter Madison Bumgarner (7-10). Arizona prospect Seth Beer hit a solo homer off Diego Castillo in the eighth inning in his first major league at-bat. Beer was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day and was the fourth player in Diamondbacks’ history to homer in his first at-bat. Beer hit .287 with 33 doubles, 16 homers, and 59 RBIs for Reno this season, and was likely to be the designated hitter on Saturday . . . Julio Urías threw seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged his 32nd home run, and the Dodgers beat San Diego, 3-0, on Friday night to snap a two-game skid. Urías (17-3) scattered three hits, struck out seven, and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch. The lefthander hasn’t lost since June 21. Padres All-Star shortstop Jake Cronenworth got hit on his left hand by a pitch in the third and later left the game. Manager Jayce Tingler said Cronenworth has a small fracture on his left ring finger and will be re-evaluated the next few days.