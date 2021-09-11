Travis Shaw’s RBI single in 10th sends Red Sox past White Sox

For a game and season that’s running low on fuel, the Red Sox desperately needed a win. While the White Sox have seemingly booked their ticket as the top squad in the American League Central, the Red Sox continue to crawl through the mud to claim a wild-card spot — much by their own doing.

Garrett Whitlock kept the Sox in the game, turning in two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth inning against the White Sox. Then it was Josh Taylor’s turn in the bottom half of the 10th following Travis Shaw’s RBI single.

So, when Taylor allowed a single to left to start the 10th, it looked as if the Red Sox would relinquish another lead. But Taylor responded, striking out the next two batters he saw and inducing a groundout to end it.

The Red Sox hung on, beating the White Sox, 9-8.

No lead is ever safe these days for the Red Sox.

It hasn’t even been a week since the Red Sox let a six-run lead against the Rays slip through their grip, resulting in an 11-10 extra-inning loss on Labor Day. Saturday’s contest with the White Sox provided some version of that.

The Red Sox trailed early following Leury Garcia’s two-run shot off Connor Seabold in the second inning. But a seven-run third inning, highlighted by a Dylan Cease walk to Rafael Devers to bring in the Red Sox’ first run of the contest, a two-run single by Alex Verdugo, a Bobby Dalbec RBI single, and a Travis Shaw three-run homer seemed as if it would be enough for the Red Sox to hold on. That, of course, didn’t happen.

Seabold, who made his major league debut on the hill, punched in just three innings. Manager Alex Cora then went to Garrett Richards, hoping that he could eat some innings for the Sox. Nevertheless, Richards was dealt some misfortune as a result of his team’s sloppy play in the field and a tantalizing White Sox offense that doesn’t forgive those mistakes.

With one out in the fourth and a runner on first, Devers, who was playing shortstop on the shift, booted a grounder that could have been an inning-ending double play. At the very least the force out at second should have been completed. The very next play Devers couldn’t handle a high chopper off the bat of Romy Gonzalez to load the bases. Richards then walked in a run. Later on, Luis Robert scorched a bases-clearing double. That five-run lead was now down to just one. Cora made the trip to the mound again, electing to go with Ryan Brasier. That plan didn’t work out either with Yoan Moncada delivering an RBI double to tie it, 7-7. In the fifth, Yasmani Grandal belted a solo shot, giving his team an 8-7 lead.

Still following?

The Red Sox used three pitchers in a span of five innings. All of whom threw a combined 91 pitches.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.