Vincent McGann’s quick thinking, quick strikes help Chelmsford boys’ soccer net first win

“I didn’t expect it to go in, really, since it is such an unusual shot,” McGann said.

The freshman forward intercepted a pass shortly after play restarted following his first score, before looking up and seeing the opposing goalkeeper out of position. McGann reared back and let fly a shot from more than 40 yards, catching the Grey Ghosts defense off guard and giving the Lions a two-goal lead in their eventual 2-1 victory.

Vincent McGann scored his first varsity goal for the Chelmsford boys’ soccer team less than five minutes into Saturday’s nonleague game against Westford Academy. He took less than 30 seconds to score his second.

Advertisement

While his ball found the back of the net, the match was not over as Westford answered with a goal later in the half. Coach Chris Scanlon and the Lions (1-1) are fielding an inexperienced team that is welcoming 18 new varsity players to a 23-man roster. Going into halftime, Scanlon stressed the importance of not letting up.

“The next goal is the most important goal of the game because, if we score, then we’re probably going to win this game,” he said. “If they score, all right now it’s tied and they have momentum.”

Instead, the Lions held off the Grey Ghosts offense for the second half thanks in part to the strong play of senior goalkeeper Nick Perron, and the hosts picked up their first victory of the fall season. McGann praised the way the Lions defended for the final 50 minutes of the matchup.

“The pressure was really getting to us, but I thought we stayed calm, and we made the right moves,” McGann said.

BC High 3, Central Catholic 1 — Senior captains Matt Byrne and Sam Wolf each scored in a season-opening win for the No. 4 Eagles (1-0).

Advertisement

Braintree 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Junior Tim Carney scored three goals to help the Wamps (1-0-1) capture their first win of the season.

Cardinal Spellman 8, St. John Paul II 0 — Senior captain Alex Kuzmich and sophomore Nathan Monteiro scored three goals apiece for the Cardinals in their season-opener.

Nauset 6, Barnstable 1 — Senior captain Will Schifter scored three goals in the Cape and Islands League win for the No. 1 Warriors (2-0).

Newton North 5, Waltham 0 — Seniors Rialto Janairo, Anthony Oliveira and Will Rooney all found the back of the net in the nonleague win for the Tigers (2-0).

Seekonk 3, Apponequet 0 — Junior Collin Peterson’s three-goal performance powered the Warriors (1-0-1) past the Lakers in the South Coast Conference.

St. Mary’s 2, Lynn Classical 0 — Sophomore Jacob Guarino made 10 saves and notched his first shutout, leading the Spartans (1-1) to the consolation game win in the Lynn City Tournament.

West Bridgewater 5, Abington 0 — Derek Thorburn tallied three goals and Aiden Reynolds notched his second consecutive shutout for the host Wildcats (2-0).

Weymouth 2, Sandwich 0 — Senior forward Diogo Silva posted a goal and senior outside back Matt Smith finished a corner kick in the season-opening, nonleague win for the Wildcats (1-0).

Field hockey

Andover 5, Cohasset 0 — Liv Buecler assisted on two second-half goals to power the host Golden Warriors to a season-opening win.

Bishop Feehan 3, Medfield 1 — Belle Ouellette scored two goals to help the host Shamrocks improve to 2-0-1.

Dartmouth 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — Grace Haskell’s two unassisted goals and Liliana Gioinsa’s six saves on seven shots proved to be the difference for the host Indians (1-0).

Advertisement

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Haverhill 0 — Ava Vautour scored the game’s only goal in the third quarter to clinch the season-opening win for the host Generals (1-0).

Girls’ soccer

Concord-Carlisle 1, Lexington 0 — Senior captain Nia Hislop’s goal from 18 yards out in the 28th minute proved to be the difference as the No. 8 Patriots advanced to a 2-0 start with the nonleague win.

East Bridgewater 6, Nantucket 0 — Caroline McCormick (3 goals, assist) and Erin Condon (2 goals, assist) made the Vikings’ trip to the island worth it as visiting East Bridgewater moves to 2-0.

Newton South 3, Andover 1 — The No. 7 Lions (2-0) fell behind in the opening minutes, but three unanswered goals courtesy of Bria Abbiati, Luka Marceau, and Jesse Lee pushed the hosts ahead in the nonleague matchup.

Saint Joseph Prep 2, Salem Academy 0 — The Phoenix (1-0) picked up a season-opening win thanks to goals from senior Saidah DaSilva and junior Emmaline Nolan.

Waltham 3, Cambridge 0 — Junior Emily Zinda scored twice to propel the Hawks (1-1) to a Dual County League win.

West Bridgewater 6, Abington 1 — Arianna Georgantas and Amanda Jacques headlined six goal scorers for the host Wildcats (2-0).

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Danvers 0 — Senior captain Maggie Milne had eight kills and sophomore Addison O’Donovan put up six kills and three aces as the Cougars (1-1) picked up the nonleague home win in straight sets.

Advertisement

Nantucket 3, Holbrook 1 — Freshman setter Bianca Santos (19 assists) and junior outside hitter Kacey Riseborough (10 kills) paced the host Whalers (1-1) to their first win.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.