At the VMAs, these Twitter memes are the real winners

With the notoriously zany Doja Cat hosting, really anything could happen at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. And through social media, it’s easy to stay up-to-date with award winners, bold costume choices, and topical jokes throughout the show. Whoever you’re hoping takes home the coveted Video of the Year award, follow along with these tweets that proved to be nearly as entertaining as the VMAs themselves.
Commercial break? Stay entertained with these silly tweets
It’s often the jokes — not the winners, hosts, or featured artists — that are remembered long after the award show is over. So, scroll through your feed a bit during breaks in the action and you might see meme history being made. Or, take a look at some of the funniest posts thus far, compiled below. Whether these users are clowning on performances, looks, or who is in attendance, everything is fair game.
Lil Nas X knows his references #vmas pic.twitter.com/CSxD0dK3gc— Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) September 13, 2021
This why Beyoncé didn’t leave her vacation…Chloe took care of it! #vmas— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) September 13, 2021
Debby Ryan said #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FalQueWmof— Vulture (@vulture) September 12, 2021
vmas: "we are the biggest night in pop culture"— britney's glory (@godneyszone) September 12, 2021
britney: hold my snake pic.twitter.com/MARZhBkeET
imagine giving a bad performance then popping up as the worst dressed the next night wooo https://t.co/dhxCbjGK5N— socially inept black femcel (@kaybirth) September 12, 2021
Jack Harlow looks like what if we power washed Post Malone pic.twitter.com/mqUxFKRoNR— Somebody’s Somebody (@onlychyld) September 12, 2021
OMFG TAYLOR SWIFT IS SERVING LOOKS, I’M SHOOK #VMAs pic.twitter.com/eRVcNpRbxW— potayto 🍂 (@burningredthr) September 12, 2021
normani, chloe & doja done performing… the show is over. heading to bed pic.twitter.com/dQsFcNJObc— ★ (@sIowsparty) September 13, 2021
Revisit VMAs past with a virtual walk down memory lane
While watching this year’s VMAs, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to award shows of years past. From red-carpet fashion, performance choreography, or the guests themselves, some Twitter users have posted similarities between 2021 and previous shows. Some tweets are funny, some are sentimental, and even Halle Berry got in on the trend. Does this year’s show hold up in comparison? Check out these tweets and decide for yourself.
mtv video music awards (2015) #vmas pic.twitter.com/ceZYRe1Q0C— best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) September 13, 2021
19 years later and she’s iconic #VMAs pic.twitter.com/uL4qsB1jy8— sk8er (@headabovewter) September 13, 2021
Hear me out… the beads were a moment. ✨ Happy #VMAs pic.twitter.com/O4KaQtMKtD— Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 12, 2021
If you told me this was a VMAs red carpet from 2002 I'd believe you. pic.twitter.com/Rf5bX2rMLe— Alyssa Vingan (@alyssavingan) September 12, 2021
after 10 years justin bieber still winning #VMAs— lu (@biebrforro1) September 13, 2021
2011 2021 pic.twitter.com/rZoU8CfvZw
When your fave doesn’t win, Twitter’s got your back
When your favorite artist doesn’t win their category, it can feel devastating. Luckily, Twitter serves as an outlet for airing those frustrations with the outcomes. Whether disbelieving, snarky or somewhere in between, these users put their grievances into words, specifically in 280 characters or less.
justin bieber… artist of the year… something ain’t adding up #VMAs pic.twitter.com/leojfPPbeZ— seth (@plentyoftears) September 13, 2021
Chloe ate that tf up. Stop playing with HER #VMAs pic.twitter.com/80asCD5T7q— Drebae (@Drebae_) September 13, 2021
