Bridgeport, Conn., man, 35, drowns at Fairfield beach

A 35-year-old Bridgeport, Conn., man drowned at Lake Hills Beach in Fairfield, Conn., Sunday morning, after he and a friend went swimming, police said.

Fairfield police were called to the beach at 8:40 a.m. for a report of a missing swimmer, Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said in a statement. The caller told police he and his friend, Karlis Eltermanis, had gone swimming and Eltermanis had not surfaced for three minutes.

Dive teams from the Fairfield police and fire departments, as well as Bridgeport police, entered the water “multiple” times in an attempt to find Eltermanis, the statement said. His body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. about 50 feet from shore, in water that was 5 ½ feet deep.