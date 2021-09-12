Kayaker rescued from Charles River in Waltham

A man was rescued from the Charles River in Waltham on Sunday after he fell from his kayak into the water, the Waltham Fire Department said.

Rescuers responded to an area of the river near 85 Crescent St., between the Prospect Street and Moody Street bridges, at 4:33 p.m., said Deputy Fire Chief Randy Mullin. Other kayakers in the area assisted the man before the fire department arrived and pulled him ashore, Mullin said.