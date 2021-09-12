‘Serious’ crash on Route 6 in Eastham leads to injuries, temporary road closure,

Police are investigating a two-car crash on Route 6 in Eastham that closed part of the highway Sunday night and sent two people to the hospital, according to officials.

One victim sustained “serious injuries” and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision that took place near the Brickhouse Restaurant about 8:30 p.m., according Eastham Fire Captain Ryan Van Buskirk. Another person was evaluated on the scene for injuries, but not taken to a hospital, he said.

Officials did not release the victims’ identities.