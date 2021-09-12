Two dead after crashes in Shrewsbury, Andover

As a result of the crash, officials closed the ramp for about three hours to accommodate an investigation, State Police said.

At about 8:23 p.m. Saturday, Andrew St. Denis, 26, of Stow, lost control of the 2009 Honda Accord he was driving on an Interstate 290 exit ramp in Shrewsbury, driving into the infield and striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, State Police said in a statement.

Two men were killed and three women were injured in fatal crashes in Shrewsbury and Andover just six hours apart Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, State Police said.

In Andover, State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 at approximately 2:17 a.m., which killed one driver, left another with serious injuries, and injured two passengers.

An investigation by State Police revealed that a 52-year-old Lawrence man, driving a 2014 Toyota Sienna, was driving south on the highway when it rammed into a 2011 Honda Accord being driven by a 32-year-old Malden woman. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to go off the right side of the road, into the tree-line, and the Sienna to become disabled in the middle travel lane, State Police said in a statement.

The Sienna was then struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 64-year-old Manchester, NH, man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The Malden woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, and the Sienna’s passengers, a 28-year-old womanand a 45-year-old woman, were also taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, State Police said. The driver of the Sienna was not injured.

The Manchester man’s name was not released Sunday morning, due to pending notification of his family, State Police said.

The left two southbound travel lanes on the highway were closed for three and a half hours as a result of the crash, State Police said.

