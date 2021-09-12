If the police lie, should they be held liable? Often the answer is no.

Then the case fell apart. It turned out, the trial judge found, that Weyker had fabricated or misstated facts, lied to a grand jury, and lied during a detention hearing. When three young women unwittingly got in the way of her investigation, according to their court filings, she had them locked up on false charges.

In 2010, Officer Heather Weyker of the St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota had the biggest case of her career: a child sex-trafficking ring said to have spanned four states and involved girls as young as 12. Thirty people, almost all of them Somali refugees, were charged and sent to jail, many of them for years.

“She took my life away,” said one of the women, Hamdi Mohamud, who was a senior in high school at the time.

But there is little that Mohamud can do. For decades, the Supreme Court and Congress have declined to close the many legal loopholes, like qualified immunity, that protect the police from accountability. Now legal advocates say that an increasingly conservative Supreme Court has emboldened lower courts to close off the few avenues that plaintiffs once had to seek redress.

“If a federal law enforcement officer lies, manipulates witnesses and falsifies evidence, should the officer be liable for damages?” the US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit wrote of Weyker, whose investigation ultimately resulted in no convictions. The answer was no.

More than 20 civil lawsuits have been filed against Weyker, a former vice officer who is still the subject of an internal department investigation. Some of the suits failed because she was granted qualified immunity, a doctrine created by the courts that shields officers from lawsuits unless they violate a “clearly established” right. In others, the courts found that if the facts before them were to be believed, she had indeed violated people’s rights. But she was shielded by the even more robust immunity offered to federal law enforcement officers — even though she is not one.

The protection extends not just to federal agents but to state and local police officers, like Weyker, who serve on one or another of the numerous joint task forces that bring state, local, and federal agents together to fight problems such as terrorism, gang violence, and human trafficking.

Federal law allows state and local officers, but not federal agents, to be sued for rights violations, even when their actions are the same. That is why a federal judge recently told the Black Lives Matter organization that it could sue the local — but not the federal — police officers who violently cleared protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington in June 2020.

In a case argued before the US Supreme Court last year, James King, a college student walking to work in Grand Rapids, Mich., was mistaken for a suspect by two plainclothes members of a fugitive task force — one federal, one local — who beat him so savagely that bystanders called 911. The government contends that he should not be able to sue either officer.

A few exceptions to this broad immunity have been allowed, under a 1971 Supreme Court case in which federal narcotics officers searched a man’s house, arrested him in front of his family, and subjected him to a strip search, all without a warrant. The court said the man, Webster Bivens, could seek damages for Fourth Amendment violations even if Congress had not specifically authorized such lawsuits.

But in recent years the court, now more conservative, has distanced itself from the Bivens decision, emboldening some lower courts to interpret it so narrowly that would-be plaintiffs now have virtually no recourse — a situation that lawyers for Mohamud are trying to address in her latest appeal.

“The reductio ad absurdum here is all the defendants in our cases could have intentionally, on camera, shot and killed these people and laughed while they did it, and the courts are saying, ‘Well, sorry, it’s really a policy decision for Congress; we can’t let you sue them,’” said Patrick Jaicomo, a lawyer with the Institute for Justice, a public-interest law firm that is representing Mohamud and others with similar cases.

Mohamud, on whose case the immunity issue now rests, had nothing to do with the sex-trafficking case but stumbled into its path in 2011, when trial preparations were underway. She was with two friends when they got into an altercation with an acquaintance, Muna Abdulkadir. Unbeknown to them, Abdulkadir was a witness in the case.

Abdulkadir armed herself with a knife, smashed the windshield of a car and struck one of the three friends, according to court testimony. When they called the police, Abdulkadir called Weyker for help.

“Worried about the possibility of losing a witness, Weyker sprang into action,” judges in the 8th Circuit later wrote.

She contacted an officer on the scene and told him that the three friends were intimidating a witness.

Instead of arresting Abdulkadir, the officer arrested Mohamud and her friends, who were charged under federal law with witness tampering. The next day, Weyker wrote an affidavit and a criminal complaint against the three, in which she “fabricated facts, knowingly relayed false information and withheld exculpatory facts,” according to the court’s summation of the claims. Mohamud and her friends faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Weyker, who is now represented by Justice Department lawyers, has said in court filings that the officers on the scene had probable cause other than her statements to arrest the three friends. A Justice Department spokesperson and a St. Paul police spokesperson declined further comment.

Locked up for over a year, Mohamud said she was kept in a cell 23 hours a day.

“I would cry all night, sleep all day,” she said.

Then the case against her was dismissed. Her two friends were acquitted. Mohamud, who said she was once an A student and had hoped to become an ultrasound technician, never graduated from high school. She lost her friends over her association with the sex-trafficking case, she said, and rarely leaves the house.

The Supreme Court has not yet indicated whether it will consider Mohamud’s case; her lawyers hope that the court ultimately will clarify the law. The court could throw out its Bivens decision entirely, in which case the lawyers hope Congress will be pushed to provide recourse for those who hope to challenge federal officers in court.

Mohamud said she would like Weyker to experience what it is like to go to jail, but would settle for the chance to face her in court.

“I don’t know whose life I’m living right now,” she said, “but this is not my life.”