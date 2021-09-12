Inequality ruined the rom-com

Should anyone care? After all, rom-coms are widely ridiculed as sentimental fluff, which is to say they fixate on (frivolous) interpersonal feelings to the exclusion of (momentous) political and economic conflicts. And fair enough. G7 leaders aren’t rewatching “Bridget Jones’s Diary” to suss out a consensus on global emissions standards.

Still, I suspect the near disappearance of rom-coms tells us something about our social reality. After all, popular film genres are chronicles of ourselves and help us make sense of the world. Take Westerns, which in their heyday celebrated rugged individualism and the supposedly civilizing mission of Manifest Destiny.

John Howard, Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and Jimmy Stewart in "The Philadelphia Story." MGM/AP

Rom-coms also hold up a mirror to ourselves. They speak to the American dream of economic mobility. Jane Austen called it a “truth universally acknowledged” that estate holdings are always front and center in courtship. But more recent rom-coms have rejected the rigidity of class systems. Instead they have said, We are not prisoners of our lot in life or our inherited affiliations; in fact, we become our best selves, worthy of love, through class climbing or slumming — either vaulting into prosperity or descending into the invigorating rough-and-tumble of the working poor. Pursuing romance across class lines shears away vanity, myopia, and bigotry to lay bare our authentic, often absurd, selves. Moving up or down the class ladder is the quintessential act of American freedom, one that simultaneously affirms our equality.

Take the undisputed icon of the genre, “Pretty Woman.” A high-powered corporate lawyer who gets his jollies buzz-sawing insolvent companies scoops up a hooker with a heart of gold, lifting her from the mean streets to a life of material luxury and cultural sophistication. She, in turn, blunts his ruthless avarice. The key to their courtship is the upheaval brought about by the extremity of their class differences. In fact, the film’s triumphant transformation sequence is a clapback against class pretensions. After having been run out of a high-end boutique, a dressed-to-the-nines Julia Roberts returns to the scene of her humiliation to gloat: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake. Huge.” If the conceit of the film strains credulity, it’s only because it is excessively jubilant about the frisson of the climbing-slumming romance.

Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman," a 1990 film whose plot is driven by the extremity of class differences. ASSOCIATED PRESS/Associated Press

Think back over the rom-com pantheon and you find a Cinderella-like pattern of love clinched through economic ascent. Hugh Grant leaps from small-orange-juice everyman to red-carpet strutter in “Notting Hill.” Meg Ryan, an independent bookstore everywoman, vaults into an ecstatic union with corporate executive Tom Hanks in “You’ve Got Mail.” Reach back further and you see all manner of class mobility. In “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Audrey Hepburn, as Holly Golightly, hurls herself into the rain to choose struggling author Paul over a mercenary marriage. The same Hepburn soars upward from chauffeur’s daughter in Billy Wilder’s “Sabrina.” And in “The Philadelphia Story,” Katharine Hepburn, playing socialite Tracy Lord, learns to become “yar” enough to remarry Cary Grant’s C.K. Dexter Haven only by first sparring with penurious writer James Stewart’s Macaulay Connor over whose snobbery — her class or his intellectual — is most debilitating. Rom-coms, in sum, are the artistic expression of a liberal faith that risking the friction of difference ultimately strengthens and enriches our romantic alliances.

So why do rom-coms seem to be vanishing from the 21st-century cineplex? Blame social fragmentation, tribal retrenchment, and, most of all, stunted class mobility — overlapping crises that have redrawn American society.

Political scientist Robert Putnam’s 2020 book, “The Upswing,” pegs our present moment as a disturbing repeat of the Gilded Age. Sustained financial deregulation, skyrocketing costs of tuition for higher education, hollowed-out labor unions, a lagging minimum wage, and regressive taxation have all converged to produce a staggering level of inequality and calcify the class structure.

Economist Joseph E. Stiglitz, building on conclusions derived from Thomas Piketty’s massive data sets, sums up the present state of our economic system as an “inherited plutocracy,” strangely akin to that of the landed aristocracy, in which those born into the bottom quintile strain and fail to escape. We find ourselves sealed off by class and tribal divides, polarized by political affiliation, and alienated from a shared sense of support and belonging.

Sociologists have found a striking correlation between inequality and “assortive mating” — the propensity of people to marry people of similar education and earning potential. Both inequality and assortive mating were at high levels in 1900, at the end of the Gilded Age. There was a surge in equality and cross-class marriages that peaked in the 1950s. And then, together, these measures fell dramatically across the latter half of the century. Put simply, the golden age of the romantic comedy, which exalted cross-class marriages, was situated in a social reality of movement across class strata. Now the data shows we are living through unprecedented levels of class and marriage segregation.

Under these conditions, we stopped buying tickets to the dreams rom-coms offered us. Instead, movies that confronted class conflict — “Joker,” “Roma,” “The Hunger Games,” “Snow Piercer,” “Parasite,” “Nomadland” — treated it as a looming crisis rather than a source of hilarious hijinks and celebratory reconciliations. As white nationalism has gained steam on the right and as Twitter-driven purity crusades have gathered force on the left, there’s little appetite for imagining relationships across enemy lines.

Recent rom-coms — to the extent rom-coms still exist — are themselves highlighting the unbearable boredom of being stranded in our own tribes and classes. Last year’s brilliant “Palm Springs” zeros in on the class-stratified predicament of modern America by dumping its lead characters at an opulent wedding only to lock them in a time loop and set them adrift in a nihilistic orgy of consumption. And what I’d call the most bracingly original rom-com of the last decade — Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Lobster” — was actually a searing satire on the stultifying, algorithmic nature of modern dating and all the ways that spontaneity, chance, and the need to reckon with difference have been ground out of courtship.

I shouldn’t overstate the extent to which rigor mortis has set in across the rom-com corpus. Teen romantic comedies of a cutesy, unambitious sort still pop up in the Netflix catalog. And it’s true that attempts to deconstruct the rom-com, such as “Isn’t It Romantic,” have surfaced the genre’s shortcomings, including their overwhelming whiteness. But to a large extent, rom-coms have been rechanneled into buddy movies, chick flicks, and raunch comedies, all of which, by doubling down on long-standing relationships, avoid class collision and group dislocation.

It’s not clear whether rom-coms can again take root in our contemporary cultural soil of fear and resentment. And regardless, it’s obvious that movies alone can’t solve our crippling polarization and entrenched structural inequality. Still, at their best, rom-coms remind us of our own fallibility and absurdity, even as they push us to imagine romantic reconciliation across divisions of class and tribe. That’s a genre worth resuscitating.

Tom Joudrey is a writer in State College, Pa., who has also contributed to Slate and The Guardian.