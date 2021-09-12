It’s the worst time for Democrats to push tax breaks for the rich

The answer is no: Congress must reject the effort from a handful of Democrats to lift limits on federal deductions for state and local taxes. And it certainly should not let intraparty squabbling over this tax break hold up the other much-needed provisions in the budget package that would expand aid to low-income families, expand access to health care, and combat climate change.

As the nation’s economy recovers from the devastating effects of a pandemic that only served to widen the wealth gap, it’s astonishing that Democrats negotiating a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill are hung up on whether to restore a massive tax cut to the wealthy.

The SALT deduction, as the tax break is known, was pitched as a break for middle-class taxpayers in high-tax states — most blue ones — by giving them some relief on their taxes in the form of a federal tax deduction for state and local taxes they paid.

But a law ushered by the Trump administration capped deductions at $10,000, a move that mostly impacted the highest-earning residents of high-tax states like Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and California because many top-earning taxpayers could no longer deduct the full amount of their local tax liability.

Now, as Democrats hash out the details of their budget plan — a plan that will need near-unanimous support on their side of the aisle in both houses of Congress, given the Democrats’ razor-thin majorities — some lawmakers are drawing a line in the sand on lifting or repealing that SALT deduction limit.

Leading the call to repeal the SALT deduction cap altogether is Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York.

“That would be a great political victory because it would help a lot of people in my district and in many districts throughout the country,” Suozzi said last week.

Certainly high earners in Suozzi’s district and elsewhere would reap the benefit of his proposal. But studies, including one by the Tax Policy Center, showed that 96 percent of the savings from the SALT deduction went to the top 20 percent of wage earners, proof that it is not at all a lifeline for the middle class.

“On its face, it sounds good” to say that Congress should offer tax relief during a pandemic, said Richard V. Reeves, a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution.

“But the people who will benefit from lifting the SALT cap are not the people who were hurt by the pandemic,” Reeves said. “If the idea here is to help the people who were hardest hit, then this is the least well-targeted policy in economic history because the pandemic disproportionately hit people in lower-income jobs.”

Few, if any, essential front-line employees and wage workers who suffered the most economically over the last year and a half are in the position to claim enough itemized deductions to even qualify for the SALT deduction. And the top 20 percent didn’t feel the pandemic pain in nearly the same way.

Margaret Boyle, spokeswoman for House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal, who is helping hash of the bill, said in an e-mail that Neal “is continuing to work with members on a path forward on this issue.”

Meanwhile, some of the wealthiest earners in several states, including Massachusetts, already got a big boost from state law workarounds to the SALT deduction caps, allowing them to still claim federal deductions for state and local taxes if they have a pass-through company that will let them do so.

That too is an unfortunate move depriving federal coffers of needed funding for other crucial programs, but it also undercuts the urgency of calls from Suozzi and others that the budget bill should be held up on this issue if states are acting on their own.

Lawmakers should draw their own line and send a clear message: There is no good time to push tax breaks for the rich at the expense of programs for the lower and middle classes. But during a pandemic recovery is the worst time.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.