Dodgers Max Scherzer achieves rare 3,000 career strikeouts

The 37-year-old right-hander fanned Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers has become the 19th player in major league history with 3,000 strikeouts.

The crowd gave the three-time Cy Young Award winner a standing ovation, and Scherzer doffed his cap. He threw the keepsake ball into the dugout. Hosmer went down on six pitches, retired on a swinging strike.

The punchout also kept Scherzer perfect through five innings in a game that also included an immaculate inning. He’s thrown two no-hitters in his 14-year career but never a perfect game.

Scherzer lost his perfect game when Hosmer lined a clean double into the right field corner with one out in the eighth inning. Scherzer has thrown two no-hitters in his 14-year career — both in 2015. He completed 8 2/3 perfect innings in the first before the Pirates’ Jose Tábata appeared to lean into a pitch but was awarded first base.

It took Scherzer 404 games to get 3,000 strikeouts, second-fewest in history behind Hall of Famer Randy Johnson at 362 games, per Elias. He’s also the first to reach the mark in a Dodgers uniform.

Knowing Scherzer needed one more to reach the mark, fans got to their feet and cheered each time he had two strikes on a batter. Some held up cell phones to record the moment.

Scherzer came into the game needing six strikeouts to reach 3,000. He got Trent Grisham in the first. He struck out the side on nine pitches in the second, retiring Fernando Tatis Jr., Hosmer, and Tommy Pham, who all went down swinging.

In the third, Scherzer struck out Wil Myers on five pitches.

Scherzer is 13 strikeouts from catching Houston’s Justin Verlander for the most among active players. Verlander — a teammate of Scherzer’s in Detroit — is missing the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery.

Scherzer is 13-4, and his 2.28 ERA was second in the National League behind Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes entering Sunday. He was acquired from the Washington Nationals in July and put himself in contention for a fourth Cy Young down the stretch for the Dodgers.

He is on a nine-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since May 30 against Milwaukee. He is 9-0 in his last 15 starts since June 4, going 9-0 with a 2.23 ERA. Four of those wins have come with the Dodgers.

Scherzer was drafted by Arizona in 2006 out of Missouri. He has pitched for the Diamondbacks, Detroit, and Washington, and is a combined 188-97 with a 3.15 ERA in his career.

Tigers end with walk to defeat Rays

Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and the Detroit Tigers pulled out an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays .

The walk issued by J.P. Feyereisen (4-4) brought in Victor Reyes.

“I was swinging (with the count) 3-1,” Grossman said. “I wanted to get another chance to get a good pitch to hit but I saw it as a ball out of his hand.”

Candelario’s second homer, a two-run shot, tied the game in the 10th after the Rays took a 7-5 lead in the top of the inning. Kyle Funkhouser (7-3) pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Yandy Diaz doubled twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay. Brett Phillips, activated off the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer during the Rays’ four-run eighth. Nelson Cruz also homered for the Rays, his 31st.

The AL East-leading Rays dropped two of three at Detroit, their first series loss since Aug. 13-15 at Minnesota.

“They did a heck of a job fighting back each inning,” Phillips said. “It’s something we’re very familiar with ourselves. It’s a tough one to lose but that’s how it’s going to be when we face teams down the stretch.”

Eric Lauer, Brewers dominate Cleveland

Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1 .

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season — and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year — Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.

Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth. Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.

Óscar Mercado followed with a single and Myles Straw’s single scored Lavarnway. Brewers manager Craig Counsell removed Lauer, who received a nice ovation as he walked to the dugout. Brad Boxberger struck out the next two hitters.

Lauer (6-5) allowed one run and three hits while throwing 88 pitches in 5 1/3 innings.

Kolten Wong and Avisaíl García each homered twice. Manny Piña also connected, and the Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title with a three-game sweep.

Lauer attended Midview High School, located about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and pitched at Kent State. He wasn’t scheduled to pitch in the series but was moved up when scheduled starter Brandon Woodruff came down with the stomach flu Saturday.